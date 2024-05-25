Giro d'Italia stage 20 Live - Final GC battle on Monte Grappa double ascent

Refresh

At this equivalent stage of last year’s Giro, there was huge drama as Primož Roglič deposed Geraint Thomas at the top of the overall standings to take the Maglia Rosa from him at the very last hurdle.

We can't expect such a change this time around - whereas the time gap between the top two going into that stage was just 14 seconds, this time it’s a huge 7-42 between Tadej Pogačar and Dani Martínez.