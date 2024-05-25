Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 20 Live - Final GC battle on Monte Grappa double ascent

By
last updated

Can Tadej Pogačar take a sixth stage win on the savage 184km route from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa?

Giro d'Italia – Everything you need to know

Giro d'Italia route 2024

Giro d'Italia stage 19 report

How to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia

Refresh

At this equivalent stage of last year’s Giro, there was huge drama as Primož Roglič deposed Geraint Thomas at the top of the overall standings to take the Maglia Rosa from him at the very last hurdle. 

It’s time for the penultimate stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, and the last realistic chance for changes to the GC before tomorrow’s finale in Rome.

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 20 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

Latest on Cyclingnews