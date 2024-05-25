Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 20 Live - Final GC battle on Monte Grappa double ascent
Can Tadej Pogačar take a sixth stage win on the savage 184km route from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa?
Refresh
At this equivalent stage of last year’s Giro, there was huge drama as Primož Roglič deposed Geraint Thomas at the top of the overall standings to take the Maglia Rosa from him at the very last hurdle.
We can't expect such a change this time around - whereas the time gap between the top two going into that stage was just 14 seconds, this time it’s a huge 7-42 between Tadej Pogačar and Dani Martínez.
It’s time for the penultimate stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, and the last realistic chance for changes to the GC before tomorrow’s finale in Rome.
Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 20 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!
