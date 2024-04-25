Giro d’Italia 2023 - Analysing the contenders

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the overwhelming favourite for the Giro d’Italia, which gets underway in Turin on May 4, but he isn’t without rivals at the race.

The Slovenian is, by some distance, the headline act at this Giro, with 2023 champion Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) opting not to defend his title, while Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) also decided against returning to settle some unfinished business with the corsa rosa.

Planned debutant Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been ruled out by injury, though the Belgian had already insisted that he had no GC aspirations in Italy, and so his absence doesn’t alter Pogačar’s list of rivals for the maglia rosa.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), second a year ago, has repeatedly shown his aptitude in three-week racing, while another veteran, Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich-PostNL), showcased his form at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Along with that experienced pair, there is also a group of fresh faces trying to push their way into the reckoning at the first men's Grand Tour of the season.

Cyclingnews takes a closer look at the riders who look set to play a leading role at the 2024 Giro d'Italia as it winds its way from Turin to Rome.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogačar has avoided miscues and illness this season and is set to be in top form for his quest of winning the overall at his first Giro d’Italia, an entree before the Tour de France.

Across the five Grand Tours at which he has competed so far, Pogačar has two Tour de France victories (2020, 2021) and three more podiums and also finished third on his debut at the 2019 Vuelta a España.

There are 3,400 kilometres with six mountain top finishes and two time trials across the 21 days of racing at this year's Giro, with a little less climbing than past years, which is what the Slovenian liked about the route.

There’s never any guarantee that it will be a parade, with the chaos of the Giro able to unravel the best laid plans. Still he has dominated three of the four events where he has raced this season, including Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Volta a Catalunya, and this 21-day mission is right up his alley.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas' runner-up performance in last year's Giro d'Italia will make him an obvious contender for another podium finish in this edition. He's taken a similar approach to the first Grand Tour of the season, having competed across three shorter stage races, this year swapping the Tour Down Under for a start at the Volta ao Algarve and again racing at Volta a Catalunya and Tour of the Alps.

Last year Thomas lost the Giro d'Italia lead in the final Monte Lussari time trial against Primož Roglič, where he finished second, but with a new year comes a new route and opportunity.

He has stood on the podium in four Grand Tours, winning the Tour de France in 2018, coming second in 2019 and third in 2022, before his second place at the Giro. He is consistently strong in the mountains and has recently spent time at Monte Grappa for a recon of stage 20. The two time trials on offer this year come on stage 7, where the uphill into Perugia is not as steep as last year's Monte Lussari, and on stage 14, where the flat course could play into Ineos-Grenadiers' strategy more favourably.

The team also have a second card to play in Thymen Arensman, who finished sixth overall in last year's race and who had promising results this spring with a fifth at Volta ao Algarve and sixth at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Dani Martínez will lead Bora-Hansgrohe at this year’s Giro d’Italia, with his new teammate Roglič opting to not defend the title he won with Jumbo-Visma as he will instead pursue his first Tour win, which would give him a career Grand Tour sweep. At 27, Martínez looks to set a standard with his new team, having raced the last six seasons with EF Education and Ineos Grenadiers.

Of the eight Grand Tours in which he has competed, he has ridden the Giro twice, last finishing fifth on GC in 2021 with Ineos. All six of his stage top 10s came on courses with climbing to the finish, including Monte Zoncolan at the Giro in 2021. He put in a solid top 15 finish in that year’s closing time trial to jump past João Almeida and make the overall top five.

The Colombian climber will put his talents on full display at the Giro with its six mountain top finishes, including the Passo Brocon on stage 17 and Sappada on stage 19.

This year he won two stages and the mountains classification at the Volta ao Algarve, and was the only rider to finish within a minute of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep in the overall, securing second place. He raced all but the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico due to a knee issue, but is fully rested for his return to the Giro.

Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL)

Romain Bardet will head into this Giro d'Italia bouyed from a recent second place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. While the one-day Monument and the Grand Tour are vastly different, there is almost no substitute for a boost of morale and confidence at the beginning of a three-week-long race as demanding as the Giro.

The Frenchman is one of the peloton's strongest climbers and has over a decade of experience in Grand Tour racing. He understands how to carry his form across three weeks and will be well-suited to the six mountain-top finishes.

Of the 15 Grand Tours that Bardet has raced, he has finished in the top 10 on seven occasions, twice on the podium at the Tour de France. His highest place in the Giro d'Italia was seventh in the 2021 edition, where he finished second at Cortina d'Ampezzo and, although he ultimately abandoned in 2022 before leaving he finished second at Blockhaus.

Bardet says he hasn't felt this strong in years, and while his rivals also look stronger than ever, he believes he can compete for a podium spot.

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike)

The much-heralded U23 rider, Cian Uijtdebroeks, makes his Giro debut wearing the yellow-and-black colours of Visma-Lease a Bike. Given his teammate Van Aert will have to wait another year to make a first start at the Corsa Rosa, Uijtdebroeks jumps into his debut in full force as the team’s GC leader.

Last year delivered the first Grand Tour start of his career, with the then Bora-Hansgrohe rider landing eighth overall at the Vuelta a España with four stage top 10s. The young Belgian finished sixth overall at the Tour de Romandie and seventh overall at the Tour de Suisse in his build to the Vuelta, making a name for himself and spurring interest for his services in 2024.

This season, just days after his 21st birthday, Uijtdebroeks finished fifth at O Gran Camiño while helping Jonas Vingegaard to the overall title and then took seventh at Tirreno-Adriatico. He suffered from a stomach ailment at Volta a Catalunya and could not continue on the final day to Barcelona, where he was riding in the top 20.

That means it has been more than a month since we have seen Uijtdebroeks race so there is much to be revealed as he tackles his first Grand Tour with Visma-Lease a Bike.

Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

Ben O'Connor has shifted his focus away from the Tour de France and onto the Giro d'Italia this year.

Racing for the French team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale since 2021, the Australian has understandably had clear targets for the team's home Grand Tour during the previous three seasons, and he has had success with a fourth overall and a stage win into Tignes.

O'Connor hasn't raced at the Giro since 2020, where he took his first-ever Grand Tour victory atop Madonna di Campiglio while riding for NTT. In 2024, though, the team granted his request to focus on the Italian Grand Tour, an agreement he was grateful for because he says a schedule refresh could be just what he needs to perform at his best.

The Australian believes this year's route will suit him better than any previous edition, with mountain finishes at Prati di Tivo, Cusano Mutri Livigno, Monte Pana, Passo Brocon and Sappada, along with a time trial that finishes in Perugia.

A strong start to the season puts O'Connor in position as a main podium contender with second overall at the UAE Tour, fifth at Tirreno-Adriatico and second at Tour of the Alps.

Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech)

Michael Woods will lead Israel-Premier Tech in their bid for a top GC place at this Giro d'Italia. Woods is familiar with the nation's top race, having made the jump to European racing with Amore & Vita a decade ago.

Since then, his pathway into the WorldTour has taken him to ten Grand Tours with a total of seven podiums on individual stages in all three, including two stage wins at the Vuelta a España and another at the Tour de France.

His main focus has been on the French and Spanish Grand Tours and Woods hasn't competed at the Giro since 2018, where he finished runner-up in the stage to Caltagirone.

Finishing on the overall podium might be a big ask for the Canadian, but this year's edition of the Giro d'Italia is poised to be a wide-open race with only one outright favourite – Tadej Pogačar. Given the unpredictable nature of the Giro d'Italia, where anything can happen, it would not be out of the realm of possibility to see a few new faces on the podium this year. Perhaps Woods could be one of them.

Antonio Tiberi and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious)

Italy is looking for a luminary to shine across the 21-day contest and with Bahrain Victorious they have two – 22-year-old Antonio Tiberi and 36-year-old Damiano Caruso.

Tiberi just finished third overall at the Tour of the Alps with a sweep of top 10s across the five days of racing. The youngster also impressed at Volta a Catalunya with three top 10s to finish eighth overall. While he began the race in support of Wout Poels, he would take over the reins on stage 3 with a mountaintop finish at Port Aine in the Pyrenees, Tiberi finishing third behind stage winner Pogačar.

Bahrain Victorious will have options with veterans Poels and Italian Caruso, who finished fourth overall at last year’s Giro. Caruso is racing at the Tour de Romandie for a fourth consecutive season this week. It is a race where he has finished in the top 10 three times, last year taking third overall, and should help him hit the Giro ready to start fighting for a top spot from the very early stages.

Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla)

In just two appearances at the Giro d’Italia, Eddie Dunbar has demonstrated an ability to flourish as a GC rider and he looks ready to burst onto the podium. Last year the Irishman finished seventh overall, building momentum as the weeks progressed with five top 10s, all mountain finishes including a fourth place atop Monte Bondone in the third week.

In his first Giro in 2019, Dunbar rode in support of ninth-placed Pavel Sivakov at Ineos, and in the process finished 22nd overall himself thanks to a podium on a hilly stage 12.

The Irishman’s 2024 season didn’t really reach full steam until April at Itzulia Basque Country, as he fractured his hand on a stage 1 crash at UAE Tour and had to take a month off. But then again, in 2023 before his breakout 21 days at the Giro he also broke his hand in his early-season crash, that time at Volta a Valenciana.

The 27-year-old will also have Australian road race and time trial champion Luke Plapp as a co-leader of the squad. The 23-year-old rider finished sixth overall at Paris-Nice, showing he has good form, and on top of that he is a better time trialist than Dunbar so Jayco AlUla have options. Both Dunbar and Plapp are currently riding together at Tour de Romandie in a final push toward a major objective of the year, top performances at the Giro which should also help prepare the new teammates for the rigours of joint leadership over the 21 days in Italy.

