Giro d'Italia stage 15 Live - GC battle on the Mortirolo and savage Livigno finish

Caught Andrea Piccolo (EFE). He just got away a bit too late, unfortunately for the Italian. Meanwhile, up the road, Calmejane (IWA) is arguing with Wood (COF) about him not working. But, Wood has been told to stop riding to aid Geschke behind.

200km to go The breakaway is working brilliantly and, even with Cofidis chasing behind, has pulled the gap out to +3'06"!

Cofidis now have all but one rider on the front of the peloton. The other, Wood, is in the break and can't hear the team car. The young Brit just gestured to the camera to say he can't hear through his radio. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only do Cofidis want Geschke in the break, they also want Calmejane (IWA) back as he is in the battle for blue... KoM standings top 5: 1. Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 104pts

2. Simon Geschke (GER) Cofidis 59pts

3. Valentin Paret-Peintre (FRA) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 55pts

4. Dani Martínez (COL) Bora-Hansgrohe 52pts

5. Lilian Calmejane (FRA) Intermarche-Wanty 32pts

Cofidis are now riding on the front of the peloton with Thomas Champion leading Simon Geschke. They have Harrison Wood up the road but he is not the rider they want up there, as good as he is, they want Geschke. And, ideally, Ruben Fernandez.

Attack Back in the peloton the racing is not calm once again. Geschke (COF) trying to force a move as he will be desperate to get up the road so he can get as many KoM points as possible.

The break is largely made up of sprinters and lead out riders. No names that should be going for the win. However, riders like D. Bais (PTK), Calmejane (IWA), Tonelli (VBF) and Velasco (AST) will be dreaming they get given a huge gap by the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton looks to be a lot more settled now with 13 riders now up the road. The 12 man group leading and Piccolo (EFE) chasing solo. He has about +25" to bridge.

Attack More moves in the peloton and Andrea Piccolo (EFE) launches yet again.

The peloton looks a bit calmer now but a new move comes and it is Luke Plapp (JAY). But he has way too many riders following and it all comes back together.

Counter attack Behind, there are several new moves. Mountains jersey, Simon Geschke (COF) involved. As is Julian Alaphilippe (SOQ).

Dani Martínez (BOH) is right at the back of the peloton after that standing start. He has no-one around him either.

Attack A big group launched from the off. Lewis Askey (GFC) leads the move with Caleb Ewan (JAY) on his wheel. Italian national champion, Simone Velasco (AST), has made this move too.

222km to go We are racing! The flag is waved and the racing has begun on the Giro d'Italia 'Queen Stage' next to the beautiful Lake Garda. Hell awaits.

The riders have been stopped at the kilometre zero banners. Bit frustrating for the riders who will just want to get going.

Just 10 teams out of the 22 here have a full compliment of riders as they head to the second rest day. Ineos Grenadiers

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale

Groupama-FDJ

Lidl-Trek

Movistar

Soudal-QuickStep

Polti-Kometa

UAE Team Emirates

VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane

Tadej Pogačar (UAD) has the biggest lead after stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia in 34 years. Gianni Bugno was the last rider to have a bigger lead by this point.

Geraint Thomas (IGD) before the stage: "Certainly a tough day but the next few days are tough too... Just race the race and take an opportunity if it comes." He's just had a bike change in the neutral.

The riders have started the neutral zone. Jerseys: Pink: Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates

Purple: Jonathan Milan (ITA) Lidl-Trek

Blue: Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates*

White: Antonio Tiberi (ITA) Bahrain Victorious *Worn by: Simon Geschke (GER) Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the average time schedule for today, the stage is expected to take 5:30'00" with a likely 17% time cut, which would be tight for the Grupetto who are going to have a very tough day in the saddle.

This morning, Julian Alaphilippe (SOQ) did a special delivery for his breakaway partner from his stage winning day, Mirco Maestri (PTK). He gave the Italian breakaway specialist a jersey signed by Alaphilippe. Nice touch by the former world champion. A special delivery from @alafpolak1 for @mircomaestri9 before the start of today’s #Giro stage 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kDJrhlqQycMay 19, 2024

Will Soudal-QuickStep be at the front of the race today with the likes of Alaphilippe and, maybe, Hirt as he looks to return to the top 10 in GC after dropping to 13th yesterday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are at sign on at the moment with half an hour until the official start. The neutral will begin a bit earlier than that.

One DNS has been announced so far this morning. Astana Qazaqstan's Vadim Pronskiy. He has fallen ill and has had to leave. 🇮🇹 NEWS: @giroditalia Vadim Pronskiy got ill and will not be able to continue competing in #GirodItalia ☹️#AstanaQazaqstanTeam #GiroMay 19, 2024

Today has been described as the 2024 Giro d'Italia's hardest day. 222km and five categorised climbs along the way including the Mortirolo. Although, not the hardest side of the brutal climb. But this is a day of altitude and high gradients.