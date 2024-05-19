Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 15 Live - GC battle on the Mortirolo and savage Livigno finish

By
last updated

Pogačar looks to dominate 222km mountain stage with over 5000m elevation gain and high-altitude finish in store

Refresh

Caught

200km to go

Cofidis now have all but one rider on the front of the peloton. The other, Wood, is in the break and can't hear the team car. The young Brit just gestured to the camera to say he can't hear through his radio. 

Not only do Cofidis want Geschke in the break, they also want Calmejane (IWA) back as he is in the battle for blue... 

Cofidis are now riding on the front of the peloton with Thomas Champion leading Simon Geschke. They have Harrison Wood up the road but he is not the rider they want up there, as good as he is, they want Geschke. And, ideally, Ruben Fernandez. 

Attack

The break is largely made up of sprinters and lead out riders. No names that should be going for the win. However, riders like D. Bais (PTK), Calmejane (IWA), Tonelli (VBF) and Velasco (AST) will be dreaming they get given a huge gap by the peloton. 

The peloton looks to be a lot more settled now with 13 riders now up the road. The 12 man group leading and Piccolo (EFE) chasing solo. He has about +25" to bridge. 

Attack

The peloton looks a bit calmer now but a new move comes and it is Luke Plapp (JAY). But he has way too many riders following and it all comes back together. 

Counter attack

Dani Martínez (BOH) is right at the back of the peloton after that standing start. He has no-one around him either. 

Attack

222km to go

The riders have been stopped at the kilometre zero banners. Bit frustrating for the riders who will just want to get going.  

Just 10 teams out of the 22 here have a full compliment of riders as they head to the second rest day.

Tadej Pogačar (UAD) has the biggest lead after stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia in 34 years. Gianni Bugno was the last rider to have a bigger lead by this point. 

Geraint Thomas (IGD) before the stage:

The riders have started the neutral zone. 

On the average time schedule for today, the stage is expected to take 5:30'00" with a likely 17% time cut, which would be tight for the Grupetto who are going to have a very tough day in the saddle. 

This morning, Julian Alaphilippe (SOQ) did a special delivery for his breakaway partner from his stage winning day, Mirco Maestri (PTK). He gave the Italian breakaway specialist a jersey signed by Alaphilippe. Nice touch by the former world champion.

Will Soudal-QuickStep be at the front of the race today with the likes of Alaphilippe and, maybe, Hirt as he looks to return to the top 10 in GC after dropping to 13th yesterday. 

The riders are at sign on at the moment with half an hour until the official start. The neutral will begin a bit earlier than that. 

One DNS has been announced so far this morning. Astana Qazaqstan's Vadim Pronskiy. He has fallen ill and has had to leave. 

Today has been described as the 2024 Giro d'Italia's hardest day. 222km and five categorised climbs along the way including the Mortirolo. Although, not the hardest side of the brutal climb. But this is a day of altitude and high gradients. 

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 15 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

