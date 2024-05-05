Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 2 Live - Summit battle in Oropa

By Tim Bonville-Ginn
last updated

The GC standings will be carved out on the historic climb to Santuario di Oropa

Two-time Giro d'Italia winner, Vincenzo Nibali, gave his view on today's finish:

It appeared that Jhonatan Narváez agrees with Tadej Pogačar on how the sprint went as the Ecuadorian champion ended up winning quite comfortably. 

Pogačar was, as ever, gracious in defeat saying that Narváez was simply faster than him and that he went too early. Adding "Unfortunately it was not our day but we still did a good job." 

After yesterday's surprising win by Ineos Grenadiers' Jhonatan Narváez as he pipped another surprise in Max Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe to the stage and the first pink jersey of the race, a certain Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be very keen to stamp his authority today.

Day two in the 'Fight for Pink' and we already have a summit finish! And it isn't just any old summit finish. It is the Santuario di Oropa, or just Oropa for short. 

Buongiorno and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

