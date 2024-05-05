Giro d'Italia stage 2 Live - Summit battle in Oropa

Refresh

Two-time Giro d'Italia winner, Vincenzo Nibali, gave his view on today's finish: “Oropa is a stage that everybody knows all about and everybody’s legs should be very fresh this early in the Giro, but it’s a difficult climb to interpret,” Nibali told Cyclingnews on Saturday. To read more on 'The Shark of Messina' and his views on the race click the link below... >>> ‘It depends on what Pogačar wants to do’ – Oropa summit finish on stage 2 will shake Giro d’Italia

It appeared that Jhonatan Narváez agrees with Tadej Pogačar on how the sprint went as the Ecuadorian champion ended up winning quite comfortably. Read more at >>> 'I think Pogačar went too long’ – Jhonatan Narváez tears up script in Giro d’Italia opener (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Pogačar was, as ever, gracious in defeat saying that Narváez was simply faster than him and that he went too early. Adding "Unfortunately it was not our day but we still did a good job." Read more at >>> Tadej Pogačar upbeat despite narrow defeat in opening Giro d’Italia stage

After yesterday's surprising win by Ineos Grenadiers' Jhonatan Narváez as he pipped another surprise in Max Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe to the stage and the first pink jersey of the race, a certain Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be very keen to stamp his authority today.

Day two in the 'Fight for Pink' and we already have a summit finish! And it isn't just any old summit finish. It is the Santuario di Oropa, or just Oropa for short.