Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan outpowers Merlier in stage 11 sprint victory
Milan pips Soudal-Quickstep rider as Jakobsen caught in a crash in final hundred metres
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) doubled up on stage wins at the 2024 Giro d’Italia on stage 11, proving to be too big and too powerful once again as a messy sprint in Francavilla al Mare saw a crash in the final kilometre.
Milan stayed safe throughout the hectic finale until he latched onto Tim Merlier’s (Soudal-QuickStep) train in the final few hundred metres and blasted past the Belgian to the line for his fifth win of the season.
Merlier hit the front first after a stong Bert Van Lerberghe lead-out but swung out sharply to the right-hand side, forcing Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) to stop his sprint momentarily and must’ve through he was going to win his second stage at this year’s Giro.
Until the big frame of Milan came through on his left in the maglia ciclamino to take the victory, with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) coming home behind them for third.
The messy, headwind finish on a long 3km straight saw all sprint and GC involved in the final after a very easy day heading north alongside the Adriatic coast but both Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) managed to navigate the finale safely despite two 90 degree corners coming in the final 4km.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: A headwind sprint showdown on Giro d'Italia stage 11Jonathan Milan beats Tim Merlier and Kaden Groves in Francavilla al Mare
-
USA National Road Championships: Taylor Knibb stuns field for Olympic golden ticket with women's time trial victoryKristen Faulkner finishes second and Amber Neben third on new course in Charleston, West Virginia
-
Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan outpowers Merlier in stage 11 sprint victoryMilan pips Soudal-Quickstep rider as Jakobsen caught in a crash in final hundred metres
-
USA National Road Championships: Betty Hasse repeats with women U23 ITT victoryChloe Patrick earns silver and Ella Brenneman takes bronze