Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan outpowers Merlier in stage 11 sprint victory

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla leads the peloton climbing to Casacalenda on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Aiew of the peloton competing across 207km during stage 11 from Foiano di val Fortore to Francavilla al mare (Image credit: Getty Images) The pack rides in Termoli during the 11th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 207km between Foiano di Val Fortore and Franca Villa al Mare, on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) doubled up on stage wins at the 2024 Giro d’Italia on stage 11, proving to be too big and too powerful once again as a messy sprint in Francavilla al Mare saw a crash in the final kilometre.

Milan stayed safe throughout the hectic finale until he latched onto Tim Merlier’s (Soudal-QuickStep) train in the final few hundred metres and blasted past the Belgian to the line for his fifth win of the season.

Merlier hit the front first after a stong Bert Van Lerberghe lead-out but swung out sharply to the right-hand side, forcing Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) to stop his sprint momentarily and must’ve through he was going to win his second stage at this year’s Giro.

Until the big frame of Milan came through on his left in the maglia ciclamino to take the victory, with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) coming home behind them for third.

The messy, headwind finish on a long 3km straight saw all sprint and GC involved in the final after a very easy day heading north alongside the Adriatic coast but both Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) managed to navigate the finale safely despite two 90 degree corners coming in the final 4km.

Results

