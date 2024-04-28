Giro d'Italia 2024 – the comprehensive team guide

By Laura Weislo, Dani Ostanek
published

Get the lowdown on all 22 teams at La Corsa Rosa, from leaders and riders to watch to their main objectives

The peloton race through the Dolomites at the 2023 Giro d'Italia
The peloton race through the Dolomites at the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The first Grand Tour of 2024 gets underway on May 4th when the Giro d'Italia begins in Turin. Tadej Pogačar is the main attraction as he makes his Giro debut as part of an attempt to win both the Tour of Italy and Tour de France.

UAE Team Emirates aren't the only outfit to watch, with prime contenders coming from Ineos Grenadiers who will be backing last year's runner-up Geraint Thomas, and Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale behind leader Ben O'Connor.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.