Volta a Catalunya stage 1 LIVE: Big names battle it out in a week of tough racing

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Tyler Stites (Modern Adventure) has joined the lead group.

The start was actually delayed to several riders having various issues. But now the riders are racing with several attacks trying to follow Veistroffer and Aznar.

Attack! Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto-Intermarche)

Unai Aznar (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

172.8km to go 161 riders start the Volta a Catalunya 2026 stage 1 in Sant Feliu de Guíxols.The riders immediately plunge down a -5% descent before heading onto the climb.

The neutral zone is 5.5km long today.

The neutral start has happened and the riders have about 10 minutes to get settled in before racing begins and they start climbing almost immediately with the category three Alt de Romanyà, 4.4km long with an average gradient of 3.8% and a max kicker of 8%. That starts a mere 3km into the race!

The stage, as seen from last year, can suit the fast men. However, riders such as Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) have also succeeded on this stage, it is very open. It could be someone like Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) or a GC man with a good kick like Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Only time will tell!

The opening stage has the same finishing kilometres as the opening day last year that was won by emerging superstar, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike). This year, the organisers have plonked a whacking great category one climb in the middle of the day, the Al de Sant Hilari Sacalm, which is 14.6km long with an average gradient of 3% but max kicks of 8%. (Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

Sign on, team presentations and interviews are well underway in Sant Feliu de Guíxols... (Image credit: Getty Images)

The neutral start comes at 12:50 local time with the flag set to be waved to start racing 10 minutes after that.

Pidcock was oh so close to taking Milan-San Remo on Saturday and missed out by just half a wheel thanks to being caught on the wrong side of Tadej Pogačar's wheel as the sprint started, but can he make amends in the mountains of Catalonia? >>> 'I can't help but be disappointed' - Tom Pidcock knows he was close to beating Tadej Pogačar at Milan-San Remo but missed an opportunity (Image credit: Getty Images)

After escaping the snowed in island of Tenerife, Evenepoel wants to taste victory again... >>> 'It's time to win one again' – Remco Evenepoel escapes the Mount Teide snow to chase first WorldTour stage race win in three years at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vingegaard comes into the raise on a high after absolutely decimating the field in a brutal Paris-Nice on his way to his Giro d'Italia debut... >>> 'A tough race full of challenges' – Jonas Vingegaard in high spirits as Volta a Catalunya marks another key stop on the road to the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race is peppered with superstars this year with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5), Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers), Giulio Ciccone, Derek Gee-West, Mattias Skjelmose (all Lidl-Trek), Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep), Felix Gall, Matt Riccitello (both Decathlon-CMA CGM), Richard Crapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Lenny Martinez, Santiago Buitrago (both Bahrain Victorious), and many more besides all racing. >>> Crunch time in the Pyrenees for Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Tom Pidcock – Analysing the contenders for the 2026 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hola! Welcome to the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya 2026, live on Cyclingnews!