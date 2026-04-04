A third WorldTour stage race victory in 2026 for Isaac del Toro? Analysing the Itzulia Basque Country contenders

Less than two weeks after the 2026 Volta a Catalunya, cycling's latest top-level reminder that there is much more to bike racing than the Classics each spring arrives in the shape of Itzulia Basque Country. Neither of the top two stage racers of the current peloton, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) nor 2023 Itzulia winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease Bike) will be present this year.

But for anybody seeking to remind the world that there is life beyond the Slovenian and Dane, the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country is an excellent place to start. For one thing, if there's always been one golden rule of the Itzulia Basque Country in its previous 64 editions, it's been that it has always been anything but flat.

However, in this year's edition, the trend for a relentless series of climbs the length and breadth of Euskadi has been taken to a new extreme.

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There are no bunch sprint stages at all - something almost unprecedented in previous editions of Itzulia Basque Country. For another, there are five uphill finishes out of a possible six, and that includes the stage 1 individual time trial, which opens up the hostilities on Monday, April 6 in Bilbao.

The opening 13-kilometre time trial through the parks and hills of the coastal city is much harder than usual, compared to the 2025 fairly-flat run through the vineyards surrounding the Basque capital Vitoria, ending with an uphill 500-metre grind at 9.2% gradient. Then after that, on all bar the last stage into Bergara, every day's finale offers variations on the format of a tough major climb then a nasty little unclassified ascent to finish.

This could be the Cat.1 San Miquel de Aralar (9.4km at 7.4%, the hardest single climb of the entire race) on stage 2. Or maybe Itzulia's much favoured combination of a concluding first-category and third-category on the toughest mountains day - in this case stage 5 in the shape of the Cat. 1 Izua (3km at 10%) and Cat. 3 Urkaregi (5.3km at 4.3%).

But be it the 400 metres at 8.8% on stage 3 into the industrial town of Basauri or the short, sharp rise into Galdako on stage 4, the organisation have hit on what they believe is a winning formula in terms of the race profile, and this year they've decided to repeat it almost ad infinitum.

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Can Juan Ayuso set the record straight?

There are plenty of top names present who've thrived on such terrain present in this year's lineup, from Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) to Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), both former winners. There are also double Itzulia champion Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to breakaway specialist Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost). The Irishman was the protagonist of what is considered the longest successful breaks in Itzulia's race history - over 120 kilometres, 55 of them alone - last year on stage 5.

What all of these, and more, have in common is that they will have to stop Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). The Mexican's track record this spring of week-long World Tour stage race victories, at UAE and then Tirreno, places him in pole position to claim a third, and arguably the hardest, in Itzulia Basque Country. If Del Toro does so, he'll be well on track to taking over from last year's Itzulia winner and teammate, João Almeida, as the new standout name in the week-long stage race speciality.

The other big conditioning factor to Itzulia in 2026 will be, as ever, the weather and arguably the most notoriously gnarly, technical stage racing route of the entire season. Most recent editions have been run off in the dry. But as soon as there's even a drop of rain in Itzulia Basque Country, on more occasions the roads - narrow, wooded, twisting and severely technical - become much harder to negotiate.

With or without the poor weather, Izulia's already high potential for ambushes and surprises in a race supported by one of the noisiest, most passionate cycling fanbases in the world outside Belgium, can quickly and unpredictably morph into a tense, claustrophobic cauldron of non-stop drama. If Del Toro can handle all that and win, then it'd be a huge step for the Mexican in his non-stop rise to greatness.

The contenders