A third WorldTour stage race victory in 2026 for Isaac del Toro? Analysing the Itzulia Basque Country contenders

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Mexican star set for thrilling duel with former teammate Juan Ayuso, but Paul Seixas and Primož Roglič are waiting in the wings

Top contenders at the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country include (L to R) Isaac del Toro, Pau Seixas and Juan Ayuso
Top contenders at the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country include (L to R) Isaac del Toro, Pau Seixas and Juan Ayuso (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Less than two weeks after the 2026 Volta a Catalunya, cycling's latest top-level reminder that there is much more to bike racing than the Classics each spring arrives in the shape of Itzulia Basque Country. Neither of the top two stage racers of the current peloton, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) nor 2023 Itzulia winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease Bike) will be present this year.

But for anybody seeking to remind the world that there is life beyond the Slovenian and Dane, the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country is an excellent place to start. For one thing, if there's always been one golden rule of the Itzulia Basque Country in its previous 64 editions, it's been that it has always been anything but flat.

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Can Juan Ayuso set the record straight?

There are plenty of top names present who've thrived on such terrain present in this year's lineup, from Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) to Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), both former winners. There are also double Itzulia champion Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to breakaway specialist Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost). The Irishman was the protagonist of what is considered the longest successful breaks in Itzulia's race history - over 120 kilometres, 55 of them alone - last year on stage 5.

What all of these, and more, have in common is that they will have to stop Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). The Mexican's track record this spring of week-long World Tour stage race victories, at UAE and then Tirreno, places him in pole position to claim a third, and arguably the hardest, in Itzulia Basque Country. If Del Toro does so, he'll be well on track to taking over from last year's Itzulia winner and teammate, João Almeida, as the new standout name in the week-long stage race speciality.

The other big conditioning factor to Itzulia in 2026 will be, as ever, the weather and arguably the most notoriously gnarly, technical stage racing route of the entire season. Most recent editions have been run off in the dry. But as soon as there's even a drop of rain in Itzulia Basque Country, on more occasions the roads - narrow, wooded, twisting and severely technical - become much harder to negotiate.

With or without the poor weather, Izulia's already high potential for ambushes and surprises in a race supported by one of the noisiest, most passionate cycling fanbases in the world outside Belgium, can quickly and unpredictably morph into a tense, claustrophobic cauldron of non-stop drama. If Del Toro can handle all that and win, then it'd be a huge step for the Mexican in his non-stop rise to greatness.

The contenders

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)