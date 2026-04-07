Pays de la Loire Tour: Ethan Vernon sprints to third victory of the season on stage 1

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Briton beats Erlend Blikra and Noah Hobbs to the finish in Vertou

VERTOU, FRANCE - APRIL 07: A general view of Ethan Vernon of Great Britain and Team NSN Cycling celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Erlend Blikra of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility and Noah Hobbs of Great Britain and Team EF Education - EasyPost during the 72nd Region Pays De La Loire Tour 2026, Stage 1 a 187.5km from Fontevraud-l&amp;apos;Abbaye to Vertou on April 07, 2026 in Vertou, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ethan Vernon celebrates the win ahead of Erlend Blikra (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ethan Vernon (NSN Pro Cycling) won the opening stage of the Pays de la Loire Tour, the British rider outpacing Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) to the line in Vertou for his third win of the season.

Another Briton, 21-year-old neo-pro Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost), beat Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United) to take the final spot on the podium.

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Xabier Azparren (Pinarello-Q36.5) was joined in the move by Lander Loockx (Unibet Rose Rockets), Gabriele Bessega (Polti-VisitMalta), Santiago Ferraro (Bardiani CSF-7 Saber), Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Clément Davy (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur), and Kévin Avoine (Van Rysel-Roubaix).

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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