Giro d'Italia stage 13 Live - A sprinter's showdown

The peloton at the start

Everybody seems happy with this situation - the Italian wildcard teams have their time on the TV, and the rest of the sprinters' teams have a breakaway that should be manageable.

And that appears to be that! The peloton has already sat up, and the three out front already have a minute's advantage.

Manuele Tarozzi and Manuele Tarozzi are the two Bardiani riders.

There's an attack from Andrea Pietrobon immediatley, and two Bardiani riders have gone clear too.

180KM TO GO The flag drops and we're off!

The parcours might suggest this will be a straightforward flat day, but things rarely play out in a simple way at the Giro d’Italia, and there is one factor that could throw a spanner in the works - crosswinds. Conditions are quite windy, too, so if it blows in the right direction and some teams fancy taking the race on, things could get very interesting.

The riders are in the neutralised zone now. We'll be racing soon!

Now that Olav Kooij has gone home, the one man remaining in the race who has managed to defeat Milan in a sprint this Giro is Tim Merlier. The Belgian may not be so much of a threat in the Points Classification after he lost his runner-up finish from stage 11 for dangerous sprinting, but can still better Milan in a sprint - and unlike in Naples last weekend, there aren’t any climbs for him to worry about being dropped on.

To put that into perspective: today Milan has the chance to become the first rider other than Arnaud Demare to win three sprints at a Giro d’Italia since the 2018 edition. Winning such a haul of sprints in a Grand Tour as testing as the Giro is rare, and would underline just what a serious talent the 23-year-old is.

Jonathan Milan was successful the last time the Giro had a sprint two days ago, a result that gave him the status as the race’s best sprinter - and the first rider to win multiple bunch sprints at a Giro since the 2022 edition. Though the bunch finishes have been open, Milan has been the most consistent, reflected in his big lead in the Points Classification, and today has the chance to complete a major haul of victories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for today, it's a chance for the sprinters to come back to the fore - and for the last time in a while, before we reach the Alps. Read our preview of what to expect.

Yesterday was all about Julian Alaphilippe, who at last put years of problems behind him to take a spectacular victory. It was a special day, and one we’ve reflected on here.

Following yesterday's action-packed breakaway day, when the attacks barely relented all day as scores of riders eyed-up a chance to get up the road and grab a stage win, stage thirteen is expected to be much more serene. It’s one of the flattest stages of the race, and therefore one that should be nailed-on for the sprinters.