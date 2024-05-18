Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 14 Live - Race against the clock for the general classification

By
last updated

31.2km time trial sees Pogačar take on Ganna for the stage victory and seek closing move in bid for the maglia rosa

Giro d'Italia – Everything you need to know

Giro d'Italia favourites 2024

Giro d'Italia route 2024

Giro d'Italia stage 13 report

How to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia

Refresh

Cerny (SOQ) has taken 1'30" out of the next best time. He has caught Dekker (ARK) and is well on his way to catch Riou (ARK). He will, once again, be the first man to finish after not being the first to start. 

Cerny (SOQ) is already gaining on his minute man of Dekker (ARK). A catch will likely come in the next few kilometres. 

Hardly any wind at all today with a very pleasant temperature of 22.5°c. 

The race heads to Lake Garda today. One of Italy's largest lakes. Also, an absolutely stunning part of the world. I went on a family holiday back in 2007 where we had several massive electric storms almost every evening. An amazing place, though. 

An early outsider for today, Josef Cerny (SOQ), has just set off on his ride. He is the third rider off the ramp. They set off every minute until the rider in 16th place. After him, it is every three minutes. 

First rider off the ramp

The stage profile makes the stage look like a perfect flat power-mans course, but, the route is up and down all day with several tight turns. It may not be as clear cut for Ganna (IGD) as the profile first suggests. 

One non-starter today. That is Bahrain Victorious' sprinter, Phil Bauhaus. Allegedly because the final eight stages don't suit him. He must not have seen the profile for stages 18 and 21, then. 

Riders to watch for the stage today (Italian time):

The first rider off the ramp today is Arkea-Samsic's Alan Riou. He sets off at 12:40 UK time, so just half an hour from now. 

The jerseys:

Pogačar (UAD) has a commanding lead as we go into the penultimate weekend of the race with +2'40" over Daniel Martínez (BOH) and +2'56" over last year's runner-up, Geraint Thomas (IGD).

The riders go back against the clock in this year's race with the second individual time trial of the race. This time, however, there is no climb at the end of the stage for Pogačar (UAD) to blow the opposition away. 

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 14 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

Latest on Cyclingnews