Giro d'Italia: Georg Steinhauser solos to victory on Passo Brocon
Ben O'Connor, Filippo Zana struggle on final climb as Pogačar rides away again
Following two successive mountain stages which saw Tadej Pogačar deny the breakaway a famous victory, it was Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) who took the glory on stage 17 at another summit finish, Passo Brocon.
The German, riding his debut Grand Tour and having placed third on stage 15, was part of the day’s early breakaway, a move caught on the Passo Gobbera 61km from the finish, before striking out again a few kilometres later and then leaving breakmate Amanuel Ghebriegzabhier (Lidl-Trek) behind 34km from the finish, midway up the first ascent of the Brocon.
Having started the final climb with 45 seconds in hand over Ghebreigzabhier – and 2:35 on the peloton – Steinhauser crossed the line solo 1:24 ahead of ‘the new cannibal’ Pogačar. The maglia rosa took second place after attacking the select GC group 2km from the summit.
Rounding out the stage podium was the white jersey of Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), who led home Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), Einer Rubio (Movistar), and Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) to take third place at 1:41 back.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix
