Giro d'Italia: Georg Steinhauser solos to victory on Passo Brocon

By
published

Ben O'Connor, Filippo Zana struggle on final climb as Pogačar rides away again

PASSO BROCON ITALY MAY 22 Georg Steinhauser of Germany and Team EF Education EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 17 a 159km stage from Selva di Val Gardena to Passo Brocon 1604m UCIWT on May 22 2024 in Passo Brocon Italy
Giro d'Italia 2024: Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) solos to victory on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following two successive mountain stages which saw Tadej Pogačar deny the breakaway a famous victory, it was Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) who took the glory on stage 17 at another summit finish, Passo Brocon.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

