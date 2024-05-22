Giro d'Italia: Georg Steinhauser solos to victory on Passo Brocon

Image 1 of 14 Giro d'Italia 2024: Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) solos to victory on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Giro d'Italia 2024: Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) solos to victory on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) on the attack on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the Passo Sella (Image credit: Getty Images) A dreary day in the Dolomites on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Snow-capped mountains on the Passo Rolle (Image credit: Getty Images) The breakaway on the Passo Rolle (Image credit: Getty Images) Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek) leads the breakaway on the first ascent of the Passo Brocon (Image credit: Getty Images) Georg Steinhauser and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier were the last riders left in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Gloves off for Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images) Dario Frigo (Israel Premier Tech) chasing in third (Image credit: Getty Images) Kevin Vermaerke (DSM) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Mauri Vansevenant leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following two successive mountain stages which saw Tadej Pogačar deny the breakaway a famous victory, it was Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) who took the glory on stage 17 at another summit finish, Passo Brocon.

The German, riding his debut Grand Tour and having placed third on stage 15, was part of the day’s early breakaway, a move caught on the Passo Gobbera 61km from the finish, before striking out again a few kilometres later and then leaving breakmate Amanuel Ghebriegzabhier (Lidl-Trek) behind 34km from the finish, midway up the first ascent of the Brocon.

Having started the final climb with 45 seconds in hand over Ghebreigzabhier – and 2:35 on the peloton – Steinhauser crossed the line solo 1:24 ahead of ‘the new cannibal’ Pogačar. The maglia rosa took second place after attacking the select GC group 2km from the summit.

Rounding out the stage podium was the white jersey of Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), who led home Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), Einer Rubio (Movistar), and Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) to take third place at 1:41 back.

More to come.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling