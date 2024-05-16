Giro d'Italia: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 12 thriller from masterclass breakaway

By
published

Jhonatan Narváez second, Quinten Hermans third after chase-group sprint in Fano

Jump to:
Image 1 of 25
Team Soudal-Quick Step's French rider Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 12th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 193km between Martinsicuro and Fano, on May 16, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Julian Alaphilippe goes solo to win stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia(Image credit: Getty Images)

After 12 stages of trying, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) proved that he was truly back to his best in 2024 and found the Giro d’Italia stage win he was so eagerly searching for on debut with a stunning performance in the breakaway to win solo in Fano.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews