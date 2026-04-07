Tyler Stites leads Modern Adventure Pro Cycling on US team's season debut on home turf at Redlands Bicycle Classic stage race

News
By published

Men's defending champion Eder Frayre leads L39ION of Los Angeles while former women's winner Emily Ehrlich returns for Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28

Tyler Stites of United States and Team Modern Adventure Pro Cycling competes in the breakaway during stage 1 at the 2026 Volta a Catalunya on March 23, 2026-Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images
Tyler Stites of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling leads the breakaway on stage 1 at 2026 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

For the first time this season, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling takes the start on home soil, lining up as the only UCI ProTeam in the men's elite field at Redlands Bicycle Classic, April 8-12 in southern California.

Three-time Redlands champion Tyler Stites returns to the race with Modern Pro Adventure, facing off against his former Project Echelon Racing team, which will be led by the Tucson Bicycle Classic one-two GC duo of Eric Brunner and Stephen Bassett.

Article continues below

Redlands Bicycle Classic 2026 pro race schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

Stage

Women's race

Men's race

Wednesday, April 8

Stage 1 - Toyota of Redlands Lake Perris Time Trial

11.2 miles - 10:00 a.m. start (PDT)

11.2 miles - 11:45 a.m. start (PDT)

Thursday, April 9

Stage 2 - Trek-Hangar 24 Circuit Race

16 laps, 41.4 miles - 9:00 a.m. start (PDT)

24 laps, 64.8 miles - 11:15 a.m. start (PDT)

Friday, April 10

Stage 3 – Redlands Community Hospital Crafton Hills Circuit Race

9 laps, 41.4 miles - 8:20 a.m. start (PDT)

12 laps, 55.2 miles - 10:40 a.m. start (PDT)

Saturday, April 11

Stage 4 - Arrowhead Orthopaedics Criterium

75 minutes - 2:20 p.m. start (PDT)

90 minutes - 4:00 p.m. start (PDT)

Sunday, April 12

Stage 5 - Community Alliance Medical Group Sunset Road Race

9 laps, 68.1 miles - 10:00 a.m. start (PDT)