Tyler Stites leads Modern Adventure Pro Cycling on US team's season debut on home turf at Redlands Bicycle Classic stage race

Tyler Stites of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling leads the breakaway on stage 1 at 2026 Volta a Catalunya

For the first time this season, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling takes the start on home soil, lining up as the only UCI ProTeam in the men's elite field at Redlands Bicycle Classic, April 8-12 in southern California.

Three-time Redlands champion Tyler Stites returns to the race with Modern Pro Adventure, facing off against his former Project Echelon Racing team, which will be led by the Tucson Bicycle Classic one-two GC duo of Eric Brunner and Stephen Bassett.

Defending champion Eder Frayre returns this year, riding for L39ION of Los Angeles, supported by Noah Granigan and Tyler Williams, who have both won stages in Redlands in their careers.

Article continues below

Stites was aggressive at his debut in the burgundy and gold kits for Modern Pro Adventure, taking off in the stage 1 breakaway at Volta a Catalunya and finishing 15th on stage 2. He will have six teammates at Redlands, including former podium finisher Robin Carpenter, who makes his fourth appearance at the stage race.

It is a split squad this week for Modern Pro Adventure, which fields riders at several Spring Classics, including UCI 1.Pro-level Scheldeprijs on Wednesday and WorldTour Monument Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

There are a total of 26 men's teams in the men's field, including one collegiate all-star team and one composite team, called Team Unknown and led by former road pros Joe Laverick and Michael Garrison.

"I'm going to hop on the road again. We're actually doing a composite team for Redlands. A few of us who've got road backgrounds, but also race gravel - myself, Michael Garrison, Jonas Woodruff, who was top three in the U23 [Life Time] Grand Prix," Laverick told Cyclingnews about his return to Redlands, last year winning the 11.2-mile (18km) time trial stage at Lake Perris.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"My goal this year is to have a lot more fun racing, which is why I'm doing stuff like Redlands. This is me having fun."

Last year's women's champion Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling) will be absent, with riders from 23 teams, including one collegiate group and two composite squads, battling for stage wins and the overall title. Former champion Emily Ehrlich will lead Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28.

Kira Payer, who was third overall last year, returns to lead SpeedBlock p/b Terun, while Holly Breck, a stage winner last year and the points classification champion from 2023, will be part of the L39ION of Los Angeles roster along with Skylar Schneider and Sam Schneider.

Making her debut at Redlands Cycling Classic is former USPro and Pan-American champion Lauren Stephens. Coming off second overall at Tucson Bicycle Classic, the multi-discipline veteran will be part of her new Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment squad.

2026 marks the 40th edition of the event, which began in 1985 as a three-day race for men and added racing for women the next year. Centred in and around the city of Redlands, the event is now a five-day pro race for men and women, sanctioned by USA Cycling and part of the USA Junior Race Cup Series.

Like last year, the five days of pro racing begin with the Lake Perris Individual Time Trial, setting the early general classification. The next two days offer new circuit race routes, starting with a 2.5-mile loop on Sessums Drive for the stage 2 Trek-Hanger 24 Circuit Race, the women making 16 laps and the men 24 laps. Stage 3's Crafton Hills circuit has been modified with a short unpaved section on a 4.6-mile course, with the women completing nine laps and the men 12 laps.

Saturday's stage 4 returns to downtown Redlands for 1-mile laps in criterium races, 75 minutes for women and 90 minutes for men. Overall winners will be decided on the traditional Sunset Road race, the 7.5-mile circuit covered nine times for the women (68.1 miles total) and 12 times for the men (91.1 miles).

Redlands Bicycle Classic 2026 pro race schedule