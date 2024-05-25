Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogačar cements Giro d’Italia overall victory with stunning solo stage 20 win

By
published

Slovenia proves he is the strongest rider with domination across double ascent of Monte Grappa

Tadej Pogacar
Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) rides solo to win on stage 20, his sixth stage victory of the Italian Grand Tour

Tadej Pogačar’s historic Giro d’Italia debut reached its climax today as the Slovenian rode to a stunning solo victory on stage 20 over the double ascent of the Monte Grappa to secure his maglia rosa.

