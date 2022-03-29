Kasper Asgreen (Elegant-Quickstep) won the 2021 Tour of Flanders over defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tour of Flanders 2022

Tour of Flanders date: Sunday April 3, 2022

Distance: 272.5km

Start: Antwerp, Belgium

Finish: Oudenaarde, Belgium

Tour of Flanders will once again showcase world-class classics contenders in Belgium on April 3 and its promise as one of the most compelling events on the men's WorldTour.

Organisers, Flanders Classics, have yet to announce the full route details, however, the men will race 272.5km on a route that will begin in Antwerp and is expected to include staple climbs over the Koppenberg, along with the Oude Kwaremont-Paterberg combination before the final in Oudenaarde.

The Tour of Flanders is the penultimate cobbled Classics of the season, however, the contenders will have somewhat of a reprieve ahead of Paris-Roubaix, which will take place one week later on April 16 having swapped dates with Amstel Gold Race due to French Presidential elections.

Tour of Flanders history

Call it the Tour of Flanders, the Ronde van Vlaanderen or 'De Ronde' for short, Tour des Flandres, Giro delle Fiandre, or Flandern Rundfahrt, the Vlaanderens Mooiste is the pinnacle of one-day racing in Belgium. The race had its first edition in 1913, the brainchild of Sportwereld's Léon van den Haute to reinvigorate cycling in Belgium and provide the Flemish people with an event entirely within their region.

The Tour of Flanders was interrupted by World War I but when it returned, its popularity exploded with the distance and terrible roads combining to create a punishing and triumphant challenge.

In the 1970s the finish was moved to Meerbeke and the finale incorporated the Muur van Geraardsbergen, or Kapelmuur after the small chapel at its summit, and later added the ultra-steep, cobbled Koppenberg as a key feature on the parcours.

The formula was changed in 2012 to create a more spectator-friendly circuit around a finish in Oudenaarde that puts the crux moments on the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg cobbled climbs.

In 2020, the race was postponed to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened to 243km. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) triumphed after beating his eternal rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line.

The race returned to April in 2021 and was 254.3km in length where Danish champion Kasper Asgreen out-sprinted van der Poel in a thrilling final to win the 2021 Tour of Flanders.

Tour of Flanders key climbs

Katteberg

Oude Kwaremont

Kortekeer

Eikenberg

Wolvenberg

Molenberg

Marlboroughstraat

Berendries

Valkenberg

Berg ten Houte

Kanaarieberg

Oude Kwaremont

Paterberg

Koppenberg

Steenbeekdries

Taaienberg

Kruisberg/Hotond

Oude Kwaremont

Paterberg

Tour of Flanders most successful riders

Achiel Buysse (1940, 1941, 1943)

Fiorenzo Magni (1949, 1950, 1951)

Eric Leman (1970, 1972, 1973)

Johan Museeuw (1993, 1995, 1998)

Tom Boonen (2005, 2006, 2012)

Fabian Cancellara (2010, 2013, 2014)

Tour of Flanders 2022 teams