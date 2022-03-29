Tour of Flanders 2022
Tour of Flanders 2022
Tour of Flanders date: Sunday April 3, 2022
Distance: 272.5km
Start: Antwerp, Belgium
Finish: Oudenaarde, Belgium
Tour of Flanders will once again showcase world-class classics contenders in Belgium on April 3 and its promise as one of the most compelling events on the men's WorldTour.
Organisers, Flanders Classics, have yet to announce the full route details, however, the men will race 272.5km on a route that will begin in Antwerp and is expected to include staple climbs over the Koppenberg, along with the Oude Kwaremont-Paterberg combination before the final in Oudenaarde.
The Tour of Flanders is the penultimate cobbled Classics of the season, however, the contenders will have somewhat of a reprieve ahead of Paris-Roubaix, which will take place one week later on April 16 having swapped dates with Amstel Gold Race due to French Presidential elections.
- Tour of Flanders winners
- Tour of Flanders Women's Race
- Tour of Flanders: Most successful riders, fastest editions, winning margins
Tour of Flanders history
Call it the Tour of Flanders, the Ronde van Vlaanderen or 'De Ronde' for short, Tour des Flandres, Giro delle Fiandre, or Flandern Rundfahrt, the Vlaanderens Mooiste is the pinnacle of one-day racing in Belgium. The race had its first edition in 1913, the brainchild of Sportwereld's Léon van den Haute to reinvigorate cycling in Belgium and provide the Flemish people with an event entirely within their region.
The Tour of Flanders was interrupted by World War I but when it returned, its popularity exploded with the distance and terrible roads combining to create a punishing and triumphant challenge.
In the 1970s the finish was moved to Meerbeke and the finale incorporated the Muur van Geraardsbergen, or Kapelmuur after the small chapel at its summit, and later added the ultra-steep, cobbled Koppenberg as a key feature on the parcours.
The formula was changed in 2012 to create a more spectator-friendly circuit around a finish in Oudenaarde that puts the crux moments on the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg cobbled climbs.
In 2020, the race was postponed to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened to 243km. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) triumphed after beating his eternal rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line.
The race returned to April in 2021 and was 254.3km in length where Danish champion Kasper Asgreen out-sprinted van der Poel in a thrilling final to win the 2021 Tour of Flanders.
Tour of Flanders key climbs
- Katteberg
- Oude Kwaremont
- Kortekeer
- Eikenberg
- Wolvenberg
- Molenberg
- Marlboroughstraat
- Berendries
- Valkenberg
- Berg ten Houte
- Kanaarieberg
- Oude Kwaremont
- Paterberg
- Koppenberg
- Steenbeekdries
- Taaienberg
- Kruisberg/Hotond
- Oude Kwaremont
- Paterberg
Tour of Flanders most successful riders
- Achiel Buysse (1940, 1941, 1943)
- Fiorenzo Magni (1949, 1950, 1951)
- Eric Leman (1970, 1972, 1973)
- Johan Museeuw (1993, 1995, 1998)
- Tom Boonen (2005, 2006, 2012)
- Fabian Cancellara (2010, 2013, 2014)
Tour of Flanders 2022 teams
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Movistar Team
- Ineos Grenadiers
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Cofidis
- BORA-hansgrohe
- Bahrain-Victorious
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Team DSM
- UAE Team Emirates
- Groupama-FDJ
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team
- Israel-Premier Tech
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Trek-Segafredo
- Lotto Soudal
- Jumbo-Visma
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Alpecin-Fenix
- TotalEnergies
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- B&B Hotels-KTM
- Team Arkéa Samsic
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
Van der Poel: I could prepare the way I wanted for Tour of Flanders
By Barry Ryan published
News Dutchman faces Pogacar on the cobbles at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Pogacar arrives in Belgium for 'step into the unknown' at cobbled Classics
By Stephen Farrand published
News 'I know this is a different kind of racing than normal,' says Tour de France winner after Dwars door Vlaanderen recon
Sagan opts out of Tour of Flanders after struggling in Gent-Wevelgem
By Stephen Farrand published
News TotalEnergies leader to undergo tests and ride Circuit Cycliste Sarthe before Amstel and Paris-Roubaix
Simmons' Tour of Flanders spot in doubt
By Patrick Fletcher published
News Trek-Segafredo rider struggling at the Classics following illness
Van der Poel not 'top top top' favourite for the Tour of Flanders, says team manager
By Daniel Ostanek published
News 'Mathieu will be fine in the Tour of Flanders. Is he one of the favourites? He is'
Tom Pidcock to make early comeback at Gent-Wevelgem
By Barry Ryan published
News Ineos Grenadiers leader on track for Tour of Flanders despite stomach issues
Mathieu van der Poel eyeing return for Tour of Flanders
By Laura Weislo published
News Dutchman rumoured to start at Coppi e Bartali but Alpecin-Fenix will not confirm
€50,000 for women's Tour of Flanders as men's prize money is matched
By Daniel Ostanek published
News The 'Ronde' to have equal payouts in 2022, with Flanders Classics planning parity in all races from 2023
Van Aert timing spring peak for Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix
By Cyclingnews published
News Belgian expects Van der Poel to be back on top for spring
