Giro d'Italia: Cannibal Tadej Pogačar storms to victory on stage 8 at Prati di Tivo

Image 1 of 15 Giro d'Italia 2024: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 8 to Prati di Tivo (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans reach out to touch the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar with his UAE Team Emirates teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Nairo Quintana pushes the pace (Image credit: Getty Images) Romain Bardet was a dangerous addition to the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Magnus Sheffield on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe, Nairo Quintana and Georg Steinhauser in the escape (Image credit: Getty Images) David Dekker (Arkea-B&B Hotels) (Image credit: Getty Images) The jersey holders at the start of stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) and Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans line the roadside (Image credit: Getty Images) Nairo Quintana at the back of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar on a descent (Image credit: Getty Images) Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R) was the last rider left in the breakaway on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) continued his absolute domination of the Giro d’Italia on stage 8, marking each and every attack before powering away in the sprint on the mountain finish to Prati di Tivo to score his third stage win of the race.

The ruthless Slovenian put his team to work throughout the 152km route, preventing the strong 14-man breakaway from getting any sort of insurmountable advantage before the final climb, where UAE dictated the pace and he again showed his superiority in the finale.

After landing what seemed like a knockout blow on yesterday’s individual time trial, Pogačar rubbed salt into the wounds and beat everyone as he did on the first summit finish to Oropa, albeit not in as dominant a fashion but he did take 10 more bonus seconds on the line with a great sprint.

Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) was second in the sprint but no match for Pogačar, however, his six bonus seconds gained meant he only lost four to the leader, now 2:40 down overall. Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) was third on the day and gained four seconds on the remaining GC riders in the front group.

