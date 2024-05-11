Giro d'Italia: Cannibal Tadej Pogačar storms to victory on stage 8 at Prati di Tivo
Maglia rosa out-sprints Martinez, O'Connor to extend lead
Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) continued his absolute domination of the Giro d’Italia on stage 8, marking each and every attack before powering away in the sprint on the mountain finish to Prati di Tivo to score his third stage win of the race.
The ruthless Slovenian put his team to work throughout the 152km route, preventing the strong 14-man breakaway from getting any sort of insurmountable advantage before the final climb, where UAE dictated the pace and he again showed his superiority in the finale.
After landing what seemed like a knockout blow on yesterday’s individual time trial, Pogačar rubbed salt into the wounds and beat everyone as he did on the first summit finish to Oropa, albeit not in as dominant a fashion but he did take 10 more bonus seconds on the line with a great sprint.
Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) was second in the sprint but no match for Pogačar, however, his six bonus seconds gained meant he only lost four to the leader, now 2:40 down overall. Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) was third on the day and gained four seconds on the remaining GC riders in the front group.
More to come.
Results
