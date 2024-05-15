Giro d'Italia stage 11 Live - The sprinters return

Refresh

Visma's Tim van Dijke is also on the move.

Edoardo Affini joins him from the depleted Visma-Lease A Bike team.

Thomas Champion is the first man to go on the attack.

204km to go The flag drops after an extended neutral zone and the stage is under way.

A delay to the proper start as Madis Mihkels and Juan Pedro López suffer mechanicals in the neutral zone.

The riders have now started the roll out in the neutral zone at the start of stage 11.

155 riders continue in the Giro d'Italia today.

Two more non-starters today as Stefano Oldani (Cofidis) and Louis Barré (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) have both left the race. Oldani is sick while Barré has suffered an injury to the fingers on his right hand.

Stage 11 will be getting underway very soon!

Here's the map of the stage as the peloton heads to the coast. (Image credit: RCS)

Around 20 minutes to go before the stage starts now.

And here's a look at the current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia after stage 10, albeit before Cian Uijtdebroeks' abandon Tadej Pogačar retains pink jersey on summit finish as Bardet and Zana jump into the top 10

Giro d'Italia: Valentin Paret-Peintre follows in his brother's footsteps with stage 10 victory Tadej Pogačar protects maglia rosa on first summit finish of week two (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday's 10th stage up to the summit finish at Bocca della Selva saw the breakaway take the win with a few small changes in the GC top 10.

Cian Uijtdebroeks abandons Giro d’Italia as Visma-Lease a Bike down to four riders Visma-Lease a Bike team leader held the white jersey and 5th place in the general classification (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the big news this morning is that GC contender Cian Uijtdebroeks has abandoned the Giro from fifth overall.

A look at the profile of today's stage. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

There's a hilly start to the day but the second half of the stage is fully flat, meaning we should see a sprint finish in Francavilla al Mare.

Just under an hour to go before the start of the stage...