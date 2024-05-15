Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 11 Live - The sprinters return

207km from Foiano di Valfortore to Francavilla al Mare offers a flat run-in and chance for the sprint teams

Visma's Tim van Dijke is also on the move.

Edoardo Affini joins him from the depleted Visma-Lease A Bike team.

Thomas Champion is the first man to go on the attack.

204km to go

A delay to the proper start as Madis Mihkels and Juan Pedro López suffer mechanicals in the neutral zone.

The riders have now started the roll out in the neutral zone at the start of stage 11.

155 riders continue in the Giro d'Italia today.

Two more non-starters today as Stefano Oldani (Cofidis) and Louis Barré (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) have both left the race. 

Stage 11 will be getting underway very soon!

Here's the map of the stage as the peloton heads to the coast.

Around 20 minutes to go before the stage starts now.

And here's a look at the current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia after stage 10, albeit before Cian Uijtdebroeks' abandon

Yesterday's 10th stage up to the summit finish at Bocca della Selva saw the breakaway take the win with a few small changes in the GC top 10.

But the big news this morning is that GC contender Cian Uijtdebroeks has abandoned the Giro from fifth overall.

A look at the profile of today's stage.

There's a hilly start to the day but the second half of the stage is fully flat, meaning we should see a sprint finish in Francavilla al Mare.

Just under an hour to go before the start of the stage...

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

