<p id="elk-8e814c04-4040-4f7c-bd21-c260fc662626">Sign on and rider presentation is well underway in Berga. The race does a huge loop today and we will see Berga again right before the final climb to the Santuari de Queralt the finish of the stage.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-f695443c-0b16-4d6d-b4fa-c99377c82036"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5608px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.67%;"><img id="sEbro3vqvk3fp4NxKHLSdV" name="GettyImages-2268750847" alt="BERGA, SPAIN - MARCH 28: Haoyu Su of China and Team XDS Astana prior to the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 6 a 158.2km stage from La Berga to Queralt 1133m / #UCIWT / on March 28, 2026 in Berga, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/sEbro3vqvk3fp4NxKHLSdV.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5608" height="3739" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>