Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 16 Live - Uncertainty as riders protest dangerous Umbrail Pass

By
last updated

The Cima Coppi is in question as riders unanimously agree they do not want to ride over the Umbrail Pass

Giro d'Italia – Everything you need to know

Giro d'Italia favourites 2024

Giro d'Italia route 2024

Giro d'Italia stage 15 report

How to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia

Refresh

There are reports that the decision has already been made to remove the pass, but now RCS must decide how to transport riders to the other side of the pass.

Stage 16 was set to feature the Cima Coppi in light of the removal of the Stelvio pass but the new highest peak - Umbrail Pass - is proving just as treacherous as the Stelvio may have been.

Our own Stephen Farrand snapped a picture of the adverse weather conditions from Livigno where teams were set to sign on at the start of Stage 16.
Whether the stage will continue as planned is still uncertain, but if changes are afoot organisers will be racing to work out a solution to transporting the riders to a position where they could safely begin.

We're only a few hours into the morning and the Giro has been thrown into chaos as teams have unanimously agreed not to participate in Tuesday's stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia unless the course is changed to remove the Umbrail Pass.

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 16 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

Latest on Cyclingnews