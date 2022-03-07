Tadej Pogacar

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar burst onto the professional cycling scene in 2019 after signing to UAE Team Emirates for his first pro season. A winner of the Tour de l'Avenir in 2018, Pogačar further proved his promise for the future by winning the Volta ao Algarve and Tour of California, then taking three stages at the Vuelta a España and third overall in his first Grand Tour.





In one of the most stunning upsets in Tour de France history, Pogačar snatched the overall victory of the 2020 Tour de France from Primoz Roglic on the individual time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles, delivering a stunning performance in his debut race. He won the overall classification and best young rider and mountains classification and three stages.





Pogačar repeated that performance in 2021, dominating the Tour de France with three stage wins and three classifications in a season where he also won Tirreno-Adriatico, the UAE Tour, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, an Olympic bronze medal and Il Lombardia.



In the off-season, he became engaged to partner Urška Žigart.





In 2022, Pogačar started the season with a repeat victory in the UAE Tour, then won Strade Bianche with a stunning 50km solo attack.





Key results

Tour de France overall winner (2020, 2021)

Tour de France stages (6)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2021)

Il Lombardia (2021)

Tirreno-Adriatico overall winner (2021)

Strade Bianche (2022)

Other victories

Volta ao Algarve overall (2019)

Tour of California overall (2019)

3x stages Vuelta a España (2019)

Best young rider: Vuelta a Espana 2019

UAE Tour overall (2021, 2022)

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (2020)

Tour of Slovenia



