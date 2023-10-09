Giro d'Italia 2024 route

The full route for the 2024 Giro d'Italia will be revealed on October 13 but a few details about the first stages of the race have already become public.

The race will begin in Torino on May 4, 2024 and in the midst of the 136km route, will ascent part of the Superga climb in tribute to the Turin football team killed in a 1949 airplane crash on this hill 75 years after the tragedy.

The first summit finish comes early in this edition on stage 2 to Oropa. Stage 3 will be one for the sprinters with a flat run from Novara to Fossano. The fourth stage will run from Acqui Terme, taking the race out of the Piemonte region.

Stage 1

Image 1 of 1 Profile of stage 1 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS)

Stage 2

Image 1 of 1 Profile of stage 2 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS)

Stage 4