Giro d'Italia stage 3 Live - The sprinters' first dance

Aside from Merlier, there are a whole host of other sprinters at this year's Giro in one of the most stacked fields for a while:

- Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike)

- Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

- Caleb Ewan (Jayco AlUla)

- Fabio Jakobsen and Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)

- Alberto Dainese (Tudor)

- Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

- Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious)

- Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe)

- Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates)

Riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation ahead of the third stage. Piemonte native Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) gets the biggest cheer of the day so far.

One man who will certainly be happy to be back in Novara is Tim Merlier. This is where the Belgian sprinter won his first Grand Tour stage in 2021 when he took victory in the second stage ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo. He's riding for a different team in 2024 with Soudal-QuickStep but he'll be hoping for similar success today. Tim Merlier wins stage 2 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

We've unfortunately had the second abandon of the 2024 Giro d'Italia, with Eddie Dunbar leaving the race due to injuries he sustained yesterday.



Eddie Dunbar pulls out of the Giro d'Italia after crashing on stage 2

We're around 45 minutes away from the neutralised start in Novara.

With the move into the maglia rosa, here's a look at Pogačar customised bike for the third day. Nothing crazy for now but the pink accents do make that Colnago look even sweeter. A post shared by UAE Team Emirates🇦🇪 (@uae_team_emirates) A photo posted by on

Yesterday's dominant display from Tadej Pogačar on the first summit finish of the race saw him move into the pink jersey with a 45-second lead on Geraint Thomas heading into today's stage. If you missed out on the Slovenian's stunning solo victory, catch up with how he did it below.



Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogačar crashes but then cracks rivals with solo attack to win stage 2 to Oropa (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race stays in the Piedmont region in northwest Italy with a 166km route starting in Novara and heading south to Fossano. There isn't much in the way of climbing along the route with just a singular category 4 climb to content with, so those with fast men should look to control.

After an exhilarating opening weekend of racing with the GC action exploding in Turin and up Oropa, today's third stage should be the first opportunity for the sprinters' teams to show themselves and fight it out in a big bunch finish.