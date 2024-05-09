Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 6 live - The peloton takes on the Strade Bianche

By
last updated

A hilly 180km day sees the riders tackle the iconic white gravel roads of Tuscany will put the GC contenders to the test

165 riders at the start today, then.

Israel-Premier Tech are now down to five riders as the team have announced that Riley Pickrell will also be heading home from the Giro.

Meanwhile, up in the breakaway, second-placed Michael Valgren said he was just happy to be still racing following career-threatening injuries sustained in a crash at the 2022 Route d'Occitanie.

Yesterday, the foiled sprinters pointed the finger at race motorbikes, who they say helped the breakaway stick it out to the finish line.

Just under half an hour to go before the start of today's stage now...

'The team were almost happier than me' - Benjamin Thomas secures Cofidis' first 2024 win at Giro d'Italia

Benjamin Thomas scored Cofidis' first win of 2024 in Lucca as the four-man breakaway held off the peloton by 11 seconds to upset the sprinters.

Check out the stage 5 results and GC picture here with our current Giro d'Italia GC standings roundup.

A look at the route profile of today's stage.

169 riders finished stage 5 and now 166 look set to start today's stage.

Florian Lipowitz (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was the revelation of the Tour de Romandie, is also out of the race with illness.

Today, Israel-Premier Tech riders Michael Woods and Nadav Raisberg have both left the race after getting caught in a crash on stage 5. Raisberg has sustained a fracture to his right hand while Woods suffered road rash and mild concussion symptoms.

Three non-starters confirmed so far for today's stage in addition to Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Wanty), who left the race with illness yesterday.

We're just over an hour away from the start of today's stage, which will take the riders 180km from  Viareggio to Rapolano Terme over some hilly ground and some gravel roads.

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

