Giro d'Italia stage 6 live - The peloton takes on the Strade Bianche

165 riders at the start today, then.

Israel-Premier Tech are now down to five riders as the team have announced that Riley Pickrell will also be heading home from the Giro. The team has said that they're "not willing to take the risk" of a concussion after Pickrell displayed some signs of confusion following the stage 5 crash. Back luck clearly comes in threes: @RileyPickrell will also not start today's @giroditalia stage 😢“𝘐’𝘮 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥, 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘯𝘰 𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰. 𝘐 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘦… pic.twitter.com/E3BLrdP3SEMay 9, 2024

Meanwhile, up in the breakaway, second-placed Michael Valgren said he was just happy to be still racing following career-threatening injuries sustained in a crash at the 2022 Route d'Occitanie. 'Just grateful I can still be a cyclist' - Michael Valgren back to his best in Giro d'Italia breakaway

Yesterday, the foiled sprinters pointed the finger at race motorbikes, who they say helped the breakaway stick it out to the finish line. 'I'm guessing they got some help from the motos' - Giro d'Italia sprint teams miscalculate in Lucca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just under half an hour to go before the start of today's stage now...

'The team were almost happier than me' - Benjamin Thomas secures Cofidis' first 2024 win at Giro d'Italia Frenchman gunning for gold in Omnium this summer in Paris Olympics

Benjamin Thomas scored Cofidis' first win of 2024 in Lucca as the four-man breakaway held off the peloton by 11 seconds to upset the sprinters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the stage 5 results and GC picture here with our current Giro d'Italia GC standings roundup.

A look at the route profile of today's stage. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

169 riders finished stage 5 and now 166 look set to start today's stage.

Florian Lipowitz (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was the revelation of the Tour de Romandie, is also out of the race with illness. 🇮🇹 #giroditalia Unfortunately, due to sickness, Florian Lipowitz will not start today’s stage of the @giroditalia. Heal up soon, Lipo! 🙏🏻 📸: @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/ymb28BY5HvMay 9, 2024

Today, Israel-Premier Tech riders Michael Woods and Nadav Raisberg have both left the race after getting caught in a crash on stage 5. Raisberg has sustained a fracture to his right hand while Woods suffered road rash and mild concussion symptoms. Riley Pickrell was also caught in the crash, which meant the trio of riders finished in the last three places on the stage. He's set to continue in the race, though. Sad news this morning with @rusty_woods unable to start @giroditalia stage 6 😢“𝘐’𝘮 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘪𝘳𝘰 𝘥’𝘐𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦… pic.twitter.com/fCKkfygwPkMay 9, 2024

Three non-starters confirmed so far for today's stage in addition to Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Wanty), who left the race with illness yesterday.

We're just over an hour away from the start of today's stage, which will take the riders 180km from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme over some hilly ground and some gravel roads.