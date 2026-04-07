Paris-Roubaix weather forecast – Rainfall, wind, and temperature details for this Sunday's races

This year's editions of the men's Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes are both set to run in dry and warm conditions, with the likelihood of a first wet Roubaix since 2021 looking very low.

In recent years, the races have been run in dry weather, and this year's races look set to follow the same formula.

For the first time, both races will be run on the same day, with the women's race moving from Saturday to Sunday afternoon. Paris-Roubaix Femmes will run later in the afternoon than the men's race, finishing at around 6:20 pm, an hour and a half after the men's peloton finishes.

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According to AccuWeather, conditions in Compiègne for the start of the men's race in the morning will be cloudy but warm at 15°C.

Heading further north to Orchies, Roubaix, and the town of Denain, which hosts the start of the women's race, the weather is forecast to be much the same.

Racing over the cobbles and roads of Northern France is set to take place under 99% cloud cover, according to AccuWeather. The likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Lotte Kopecky, and Tadej Pogačar are set to race in temperatures of around 15-16°C, while no rain is currently forecast.

Wind speeds are also forecast to be on the low side, with a light south-westerly crosswind of around 10-15kph blowing during the afternoon.

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It remains to be seen whether the cobbles will be fully dry when the riders tackle them, though. Weather Underground forecasts a 32% chance of precipitation overnight, with showers potentially hitting Roubaix in the early hours of Sunday.

The weather forecast could of course change between now and Sunday, but we'll update this page as the week goes on.