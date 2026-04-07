Paris-Roubaix weather forecast – Rainfall, wind, and temperature details for this Sunday's races

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All the latest on the weather outlook for this year's Queen of the Classics

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx-Protime competes in the breakaway during the 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 a 148.5km one day race from Denain to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 12, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Riders tackle the dry cobbles during the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's editions of the men's Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes are both set to run in dry and warm conditions, with the likelihood of a first wet Roubaix since 2021 looking very low.

In recent years, the races have been run in dry weather, and this year's races look set to follow the same formula.

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According to AccuWeather, conditions in Compiègne for the start of the men's race in the morning will be cloudy but warm at 15°C.

Racing over the cobbles and roads of Northern France is set to take place under 99% cloud cover, according to AccuWeather. The likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Lotte Kopecky, and Tadej Pogačar are set to race in temperatures of around 15-16°C, while no rain is currently forecast.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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