The Pogačar followers, the fast finishers and the outsiders – Analysing the Milan-San Remo contenders

Milan-San Remo was once a wide-open race, with a host of contenders from bulky sprinters to Grand Tour climbers.

The list of favourites for the 2026 edition is looking a little narrower after Tadej Pogačar's race-upending tactics from 12 months ago.

Whereas the race once boiled down to the question of who could make it over the Poggio, the ticket to the victory lottery on the Via Roma now lies on the rear wheel of Pogačar on the Cipressa.

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Who can dream of following the Slovenian when the expected fireworks surely materialise? Who are the fastest finishers if the World Champion and the defending champion Mathieu van der Poel can't quite blow the race to pieces with their attacks? And who are the dark horses slipping under the radar?

Here, Cyclingnews dives into the contenders for Saturday's Milan-San Remo.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Pogačar launches his Cipressa attack in the 2025 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where else to start than with the World Champion? Tadej Pogačar may be yet to crack Milan-San Remo but he has bent the shape of the race, so much so that the 2026 edition essentially revolves around him.

After a couple of years of trying to generally intensify the race, the 2025 edition was a landmark as Pogačar brought the Cipressa, so long dormant as a decisive point of the race, truly into play. Now it’s not a question of whether Pogačar will play his cards and light it up on the Cipressa, but whether he’ll have anyone on his wheel at the top. Two managed it 12 months ago, but Pogačar is another year wiser, and seemingly still getting stronger.

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The Tour of Flanders offers something of a clue here. He dominated on his debut in 2022 but was undone at the last, then returned to conquer it the following year. He is clearly similarly hell-bent on winning Milan-San Remo, and there’s an even greater sense of momentum after finishing fifth, fourth, third, and third. We’ve almost become anaesthetised to Pogačar’s history-making, and it almost feels like a solo from the Cipressa to land a fourth of the five Monuments is the next logical step in this story.

There are many factors at play, though. For starters, Pogačar will need his team to be better than the disorganised lead-outs they’ve mustered on the Cipressa in the past two years, and the absence of Tim Wellens is a blow in that respect. He’ll need a decent tailwind, which is looking likely. And he’ll need Mathieu van der Poel to be slightly off his spectacular best, which is looking rather less likely after the Dutchman’s exploits at Tirreno-Adriatico this week.

Either way, Pogačar’s presence will light up the race. Milan-San Remo was already brilliant, but he’s made it even better.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

Van der Poel winning Milan-San Remo for the first time in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan-San Remo may revolve around Pogačar but the man to beat is very much Mathieu van der Poel.

The Dutchman has won two of the past three editions of the race. The other one, his teammate won – a victory that was ultimately set up by Van der Poel on the Via Roma.

With eight Monuments already to his name, Van der Poel is the dominant Spring Classics rider of this generation and now, with Wout van Aert in the rear-view mirror, it’s Pogačar who is, remarkably, the biggest threat to that status. The Slovenian has nine Monuments in hand and, with two Tour of Flanders wins and an extraordinary runner-up finish at Paris-Roubaix last year, he is giving Van der Poel a hell of a lot to think about on his own turf.

But Van der Poel seems to hold all the answers. Unlike Filippo Ganna, who was hanging on for grim death in Pogačar’s Cipressa attack last year, Van der Poel had the measure of the World Champion on the longer climb, the explosiveness to give him a test on the Poggio, and the superior finishing speed to win it on the Via Roma.

That was 12 months ago, but if anything Van der Poel looks even better so far in 2026. He won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad at a canter on his season debut, then shone at last week’s Tirreno-Adriatico with two stage wins and a number of other show-stopping moments.

He is very much the most likely winner of the race on Saturday.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Filippo Ganna came so close last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

It feels appropriate to lead with the three riders who went clear over the Cipressa last year. We’ve touched on the form of both Pogačar and Van der Poel and suggested they look even stronger than 12 months ago, and while Filippo Ganna hasn’t done anything quite as sensational as those two, he appears to be very much on track with his form.

At Tirreno-Adriatico, he won the opening time trial by some margin – 22 seconds over just 11.5km. Later in the race he survived the selections on stage 4, as the heaviest rider in the 13-man group that contested the finish, where Ganna looked to spring a surprise with a last-kilometre attack.

That might give us a clue as to his path to Milan-San Remo victory. Ganna does pack a strong sprint and has even contested bunch kicks, but it’s hard to see him arriving on the Via Roma in a group that doesn’t include a faster finisher, Van der Poel being the clear and obvious example. Likewise, Ganna’s heavier frame and relative lack of explosiveness mean he’ll be fighting against being dropped on the Cipressa and Poggio, rather than trying to do the dropping.

Ganna’s best hope perhaps lies towards the bottom of the Poggio descent and onto the flat. If there’s any hesitation behind, any gap he can open is a dangerous one given his time trialling prowess. Ganna knows he has a lot of work and suffering just to earn that long shot, but his passion for this shines bright and a victory would send the home crowds into delirium.