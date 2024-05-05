Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogačar crashes but then cracks rivals with solo attack to win stage 2 to Oropa
UAE Team Emirates leader punctured at foot of climb but pulled on the maglia rosa
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) conquered the mountain finish of Santuario di Oropa to win stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia and took the maglia rosa as the race leader.
The Slovenian launched a powerful solo attack on the steepest moment of the climb to surge away and take stage victory. Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) third at 27 seconds.
Lorenzo Fortunato (Astana Qazaqstan) and Florian Lipowitz (Bora-Hansgrohe) completed the chase to complete the top five. Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) finished another three seconds back in a three-rider group that contained Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Einer Rubio (Movistar).
Stage 1 winner Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished 2:03 down and so lost the leader's jersey to Pogačar. He leads Thomas and Martinez by 45 seconds and Uijtdebroeks and Rubio by 54 seconds.
It was Pogačar’s first stage win at the Giro and gave him the trifecta for career stage victories at all the Grand Tours. He has three stage wins at La Vuelta a España and nine stage wins at the Tour de France.
Thomas moved up nine spots in the GC standings to second overall, but said he just didn’t have enough left in his legs to catch the assault of the UAE rider.
“I was on the limit for a while there. The group came up and I tried to get some seconds in the sprint,” Thomas said at the finish.
“I didn’t feel as quite good as I did yesterday, but it’s OK for the second day.”
Just before the final 11.8km to the mountaintop finish at Oropa, disaster struck as Pogačar suffered a flat front tyre and crashed after a corner, with his car almost hitting him.
Four riders from his UAE Emirates Team worked to get him back into the reduced peloton, with Rafal Majka the last teammate in line to set up his winning attack with 4.5km to go. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R) tried to go with Pogačar's attack but suffered, was unable to stay in the chase group and lost a minute.
Pogačar is already in control of the 2024 Giro d’Italia after just two stages.
“I just wanted to win today, test the legs a little bit. The dream was to win a stage and take the pink jersey. Now I can relax a little bit the next few days with the team, and we can stay safe in the sprints,” Pogačar said, shrugging off any sense of panic after his crash.
“I was quite calm, I just had a super-fast flat tyre, and I think I broke the wheel. There was also a bit of confusion. I wanted to stop before the corner, not after the corner. The team said to me ‘after the corner, after the corner’ and I was confused a little bit, then I crashed. It was nothing serious.
“The team was super good today. They brought me back to the front and then we set a pace that we liked and it was perfect.
Pogačar said the plan worked, to attack somewhere between 4.5km and 3.5km to go.
“I don’t know the climb well, and I think everyone else was the first time on this climb. It’s hard to guess where to do certain pacing but I think we did a really good job today. It was good with Rapha Majka on the super hard part, I could attack.”
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations.
