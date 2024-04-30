Unfinished business? Geraint Thomas battles for Giro d’Italia crown again

By Alasdair Fotheringham, James Moultrie
published

Welsh veteran returns to Grand Tour he lost so narrowly in 2023

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com- 15/05/2023 - Cycling - 2023 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 - Geraint Thomas retains the Maglia Rosa.
Geraint Thomas in the maglia rosa after stage 10 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

When Geraint Thomas made his Giro d’Italia debut in 2008 as a fresh-faced racer at Barloworld not even halfway through his second season as a pro, Tadej Pogačar was just nine years old. Fast forward another 16 months of May, though, and in 2024 they are poised to be two of the key protagonists primed to battle out next month’s Giro d’Italia. 

It's the debutant Pogačar who enters with all the expectations on him to perform in Italy. He’s no longer a Slovenian child with dreams of riding the biggest bike races but perhaps the best we’ve seen for decades - a serial winner with 70 pro wins, two Grand Tours and six Monuments to his name. 

