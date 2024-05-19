Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogačar catches attacker Nairo Quintana on Mottolino ascent to win Queen stage 15

Pogačar extends lead in the overall classification in Livigno

As if Tadej Pogačar’s domination of the 2024 Giro d’Italia wasn’t already clear enough, the maglia rosa put in yet another stunning display on the queen stage 15 to Livigno, racking up a fourth stage win with a 14km solo ride.

