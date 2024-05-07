Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 4 - A sprint showdown in Andora
A 190km stage with a pan-flat run-in to the Ligurian coast promises to be a bunch sprint
Refresh
Yesterday's third stage also brought a sprint finish, won by Tim Merlier, his second career Giro stage victory.
Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier claims first sprint stage as Pogačar's late attack fails
We're just under an hour away from the start of today's stage, which should bring another sprint finish.
Buongiorno and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!
