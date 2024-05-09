Giro d'Italia: Pelayo Sánchez shuts down Alaphilippe and Plapp for stage 6 victory

Image 1 of 20 Giro d'Italia 2024: Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar) reacts to winning stage 6 in Rapolano Terme (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage winner Pelayo Sánchez of Movistar Team reacts after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Pelayo Sanchez of Movistar Team on his way to win on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) With 42km to go, three riders from the seven-rider breakaway were in the lead - Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep), Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) and Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Pelayo Sánchez of Movistar Team sets the pace in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep), Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) and Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar) compete in the breakaway passing through the Poggio Santa Francesca-Pievina gravel road sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Thymen Arensman of Ineos Grenadiers rides ahead of Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates and Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious on a gravel sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), in the Pink Leader Jersey, rides on the first gravel sector behind Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton stirs up the dust on the first gravel sector during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Geraint Thomas, Filippo Ganna and Ben Swift of Ineos Grenadiers compete on gravel sector on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The pack rides on white roads of Tuscany during stage 6 (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla rides at the front of the breakaway with less than 80km to ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) At the front of the peloton are Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Julian Alaphilippe of (Soudal-QuickStep) during 180km stage 6 from Viareggio to Rapolano terme (Image credit: Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe of Soudal-QuickStep accelerates in the breakaway of seven riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Ineos Grenadiers riders (L to R) Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas, Filippo Ganna ride on one of the rolling climbs after Volterra next to race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) View of Fernando Gaviria of Movistar Team, Julian Alaphilippe of Soudal-QuickStep and Danny van Poppel of Bora-Hansgrohe passing by San Giuliano Terme village at the front of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wears his pink kit as race leader as he passes through Volterra (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) The pack rides in Cascina, Tuscany, during the 6th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Stage winner Pelayo Sanchez (right) gets an emotional congratulations from a Movistar teammate after the stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Pelayo Sanchez of Movistar Team celebrates stage win at finish in Rapolano terme (Image credit: Fabio Ferrari / Pool / Getty Images)

Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar) came away with the biggest result of his young career on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, out-sprinting Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) from a three-rider breakaway.

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) gained back some lost time on race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), taking eight seconds in time bonuses through the intermediate sprints and his third-place finish on the stage.

The much-anticipated strade bianche stage had none of the expected impact, with UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers controlling the pace, and a brisk crosswind deterring any cheeky attacks.

Plapp's trio gained only half a minute at the finish in Rapolano Terme, giving Pogačar his sixth straight day in the maglia rosa. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton to remain second at 46 seconds.

"This is amazing. I don't have words - it's a crazy, crazy day for me," the 24-year-old said.

"Since the start of the Giro I tried to save energy because I knew I didn't have the shape to be at the front the first days. So I tried to save energy for today. And today, I could be in the breakaway. But I could never imagine to win here the stage, so for me it's crazy.

"I was in a breakaway, so I tried to be calm and try to eliminate some riders. And at the end I have worked with Plapp and Alaphilippe, so I try to collaborate with with them and also try to drop them but it was impossible for me. So I try at the end in the sprint and luckily in the end, I was the fastest."

How it unfolded

The strade bianche day of the Giro d'Italia started with a vicious fight for the breakaway that lasted for the entire first half of the stage. Would Pogačar let a move go and give away the maglia rosa, freeing up his post-stage time for recovery?

Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) was the first attacker and together with Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) were part of numerous attempts to break away before the first climb of the day, the category 4 ascent at Volterra, 8.6km long and averaging 4.7%.

On the approach to the summit of the first climb, Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group Bardiani CSF Faizanè) attacked with Alaphilippe and Aurelien Paret-Pientre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) to claim the maximum points.

Paret-Pientre, 24th at 3:00, would have been a good choice to inherit the maglia rosa but Alpecin-Deceuninck had other ideas. They led an attempt to split a group off the front before the intermediate sprint, which came at Casole d'Elsa with 76.2km to go.

Plapp (21st in GC at 2:33) was the most notable inclusion in the large group and was active in trying to reduce the size, while Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) made the attack to try and steal points toward the maglia ciclamino.

Alaphilippe, Sánchez and Groves kept pushing the pace and were eventually joined by Fiorelli, Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling), Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R), and Plapp to finally establish a gap on the maglia rosa.

Groves claimed the maximum points at the intermediate sprint and the group kept working to build a lead and held just over three minutes as they entered the first gravel sector. The chase began picking up rapidly, however, and as the peloton entered the same sector, the gap to the breakaway was down to 2:40.

Ineos Grenadiers seized control of the peloton amid the wind and dust. On sector number two, the breakaway's advantage was down to 2:10 and dropping.

Plapp attacked the lead group on the Grotti sector, splitting the breakaway with Alaphilippe and Sanchez latching on. With Groves left behind, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was satisfied to let off on the gas and hand the reins back over to UAE Team Emirates to control the breakaway.

Not much happened on the first two gravel sectors, although a touch of wheels involving Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R) and Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) forced the pair to chase back on the uphill stretch of sector two.

Plapp, Alaphilippe and Sanchez had 31 seconds on the chasers with the peloton closing in, 1:26 down on the leaders as they crested the second climb of the day just after the end of the Grotti sector.

The gap started to go back out when Honoré attacked again to try to solo across to the leaders, but he never got far.

Plapp added to his fortunes by claiming the three-second time bonus at the Intergiro sprint at Monteroni d'Arbia, and it seemed certain he would inherit the maglia rosa.

However, as the leaders hit the final gravel sector with 17.8km to go, their advantage was down to just over two minutes and Plapp's pink dreams began to evaporate. The four forgotten chasers were finally back in the peloton just before the Pievina gravel sector, where Ineos took the lead setting a furious pace.

In the brisk crosswind with dust swirling all around, Ineos brought the gap down to 1:20. Sensing the opportunity to take the race lead had passed, Plapp didn't bother to sprint for the three-second bonification in Pievina behind Alaphilippe and Sánchez.

With just over a minute in hand, the trio lost momentum when Sánchez misjudged a roundabout and had to come to a standstill along with Alaphilippe, while Plapp, unaffected, kept motoring. The Movistar rider powered back to the Australian Champion but the effort cost the leaders.

When they hit the short, steep kicker inside 5km to go, the escapees had only 31 seconds on the chasers. Sánchez attacked with Alaphilippe, while Plapp metered his efforts.

The Australian led the trio into the uphill sprint finish. Alaphilippe opened up the sprint first but had to cede to Sánchez, who celebrated his first major victory.

Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost), who attacked with 2km to go, stayed away for fourth on the stage a few seconds ahead of the bunch, led to the line by Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers).

Results

