Giro d'Italia: Jhonatan Narváez holds off Tadej Pogačar in lighting-fast stage 1 finish
Max Schachmann takes second and Slovenian champion third in three-man showdown in Turin
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) failed to win the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia but immediately showed his intentions by going on the attack on the late San Vito climb and distancing all his overall rivals.
Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) managed to stay with Pogačar and then beat him and Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint to the line.
A chase group that included Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), finished 10 seconds behind. Pogačar took four bonus seconds for his third place and so has already gained 14 seconds on his main rivals.
Narváez won a stage in 2020 but took the biggest win of his career and also took the first maglia rosa of the 2024 Giro d’Italia.
“It was a great feeling. We knew it was going to be a stage for me and I worked a lot on it,” Narváez said, still in pain after going deep to stay on Pogačar’s wheel.
“Following the best guy in the world on the climb was really hard, so it’s a special victory today. It’s still hurting me now. It was really hard, really, really hard but in the end, I made it.”
Narváez took advantage of Pogačar’s desire to win in the sprint.
“I think he went too long in the sprint, 200 metres after a really hard stage and I did a short sprint and in the end I took the victory,” he said as he realised he would pull on the maglia rosa.
“For me it’s amazing.There aren’t many opportunities in a Grand Tour to get the maglia rosa on the first day because you have a bunch sprint, a TT or a different stage. Today was a good opportunity. I worked really, really hard for it."
More to follow...
