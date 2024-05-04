Giro d'Italia: Jhonatan Narváez holds off Tadej Pogačar in lighting-fast stage 1 finish

By Stephen Farrand
published

Max Schachmann takes second and Slovenian champion third in three-man showdown in Turin

Winner Team Ineos' Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narvaez (C), flanked by second placed Team Bora's German rider Maximilian Schachmann (R) and third placed Team UAE's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (L), celebrates as he winsthe stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia 2024 cycling race, 140 km between Venaria Reale and Turin on May 4, 2024.
Giro d'Italia 2024: Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) holds off Tadej Pogaćar (UAE Team Emirates) at finish in Turin for stage 1 win, Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe (right) in second(Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) failed to win the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia but immediately showed his intentions by going on the attack on the late San Vito climb and distancing all his overall rivals.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

