Tour of Flanders Women 2022

2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guideEverything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Instinct makes Grace Brown one of best in the world'We really love her spirit' says team boss Stephen Delcourt
Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders routes announced for Women's WorldTourFlanders Classics adds Koppenberg and Kemmelberg climbs to women's one-day events
Tour of Flanders date: Sunday April 3, 2022
Distance: 158km Start: Oudenaarde, Belgium - 1:25 p.m. CET
Finish: Oudenaarde, Belgium - 5:45 p.m. CET
The Tour of Flanders Women is one of the most prestigious of the women's Spring Classics held on April 3 in Oudenaard, Belgium.
The 158km route, this year, will to once again start in Oudenaarde and cover a combination of cobbled sectors and no less than 13 steep climbs, including the Koppenberg for the first time, on the loop back to Oudenaarde.
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Tour of Flanders Women, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.
Tour of Flanders Women - History
Russia's Zoulfia Zabirova captured the inaugural Tour of Flanders victory in 2004. Since the first edition, organisers have included more climbs and extended the race from 94km to over 150km.
Following in Zabirova's footsteps and winning the Tour of Flanders was Dutchwoman Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, who won in 2005 and 2006. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke was the winner in the 2007 edition, followed by Germany's Judith Arndt, also a two-time winner, having taken titles in 2008 and 2012. Her compatriot Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to a sprint victory in 2009.
The only Belgian rider to have ever won the Tour of Flanders was Grace Verbeke in 2010. Her victory was followed by Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (2011), Marianne Vos (2013) and Ellen van Dijk (2014).
Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won solo in the 2015 edition, while Britain's Lizzie Deignan was fastest in a two-up sprint in 2016. American Coryn Rivera won a reduced bunch sprint in 2017, and remains the only American to have won the Tour of Flanders.
Anna van der Breggen won the race after a solo breakaway in the 2018 edition, while Italy's Marta Bastianelli won in 2019. Chantal van den Broek Blaak took a solo win 2020. Her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten lines up as the defending champion having on the race in 2021, exactly 10 years after her first victory in 2011.
Women's Tour of Flanders route
The women will race 158km starting and finishing in Oudenaarde. Flanders Classics have arranged a route with a combination of cobbles sectors early on followed by no less than 12 steep climbs along route before the finish in Oudenaarde. For the first time, this year's route will include the Koppenberg.
The climbs
- Kattenberg - 0.8km at 6 per cent
- Edelare - 1.5km at 4.2 per cent
- Boineberg - 1.2km at 5.1 per cent
- Mollenberg - 0.4km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent
- Marlbouroughstraat - 2km at 3 per cent
- Berendries - 0.9km at 7 per cent and mad 12 per cent
- Valkenberg - 0.5km at 8 per cent and max 12 per cent
- Berg Ten Houte - 1.1km at 6 per cent and max 21 per cent
- Kanarieberg - 1km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent
- Koppenberg - 22 per cent
- Steenbeekdries
- Taaienberg - 0.5km at 6 per cent and max 15 per cent
- Kruisberg/Hotond - 2.5km at 5 per cent and max 9 per cent
- Oude Kwaremont - 2.2km at 4 per cent and 11 per cent max
- Paterberg (140km) - 0.3km at 13 per cent and max 20 per cent
2022 Tour of Flanders Women Teams
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- UAE Team ADQ
- Movistar Team
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Team DSM
- Trek - Segafredo
- Team SD Worx
- Human Powered Health
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- Jumbo-Visma
- Roland Cogaes Edelweiss
- Uno-X Pro Cycling
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Valcar-Travel & Service
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
- Le Col - Wahoo
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Massi Tactic Women Team
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- NXTG by Experza
- Plantur-Pura
Tour of Flanders Women 20223 April 2022 | Oudenaarde | Women's WorldTour
Elite Women | Oudenaarde - Oudenaarde2022-04-03
-
