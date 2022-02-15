Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Tour of Flanders 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tour of Flanders Women 2022

Tour of Flanders date: Sunday April 3, 2022

Distance: 158km Start: Oudenaarde, Belgium - 1:25 p.m. CET

Finish: Oudenaarde, Belgium - 5:45 p.m. CET

The Tour of Flanders Women is one of the most prestigious of the women's Spring Classics held on April 3 in Oudenaard, Belgium.

The 158km route, this year, will to once again start in Oudenaarde and cover a combination of cobbled sectors and no less than 13 steep climbs, including the Koppenberg for the first time, on the loop back to Oudenaarde.

Tour of Flanders Women - History

Russia's Zoulfia Zabirova captured the inaugural Tour of Flanders victory in 2004. Since the first edition, organisers have included more climbs and extended the race from 94km to over 150km.

Following in Zabirova's footsteps and winning the Tour of Flanders was Dutchwoman Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, who won in 2005 and 2006. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke was the winner in the 2007 edition, followed by Germany's Judith Arndt, also a two-time winner, having taken titles in 2008 and 2012. Her compatriot Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to a sprint victory in 2009.

The only Belgian rider to have ever won the Tour of Flanders was Grace Verbeke in 2010. Her victory was followed by Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (2011), Marianne Vos (2013) and Ellen van Dijk (2014).

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won solo in the 2015 edition, while Britain's Lizzie Deignan was fastest in a two-up sprint in 2016. American Coryn Rivera won a reduced bunch sprint in 2017, and remains the only American to have won the Tour of Flanders.

Anna van der Breggen won the race after a solo breakaway in the 2018 edition, while Italy's Marta Bastianelli won in 2019. Chantal van den Broek Blaak took a solo win 2020. Her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten lines up as the defending champion having on the race in 2021, exactly 10 years after her first victory in 2011.

Women's Tour of Flanders route

The women will race 158km starting and finishing in Oudenaarde. Flanders Classics have arranged a route with a combination of cobbles sectors early on followed by no less than 12 steep climbs along route before the finish in Oudenaarde. For the first time, this year's route will include the Koppenberg.

The climbs

Kattenberg - 0.8km at 6 per cent

Edelare - 1.5km at 4.2 per cent

Boineberg - 1.2km at 5.1 per cent

Mollenberg - 0.4km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent

Marlbouroughstraat - 2km at 3 per cent

Berendries - 0.9km at 7 per cent and mad 12 per cent

Valkenberg - 0.5km at 8 per cent and max 12 per cent

Berg Ten Houte - 1.1km at 6 per cent and max 21 per cent

Kanarieberg - 1km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent

Koppenberg - 22 per cent

Steenbeekdries

Taaienberg - 0.5km at 6 per cent and max 15 per cent

Kruisberg/Hotond - 2.5km at 5 per cent and max 9 per cent

Oude Kwaremont - 2.2km at 4 per cent and 11 per cent max

Paterberg (140km) - 0.3km at 13 per cent and max 20 per cent

2022 Tour of Flanders Women Teams