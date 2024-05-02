Pogačar like Pantani – 26 years on, the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double is possible

By Stephen Farrand
published

'I'd love to achieve what Pantani did' says race favourite as he begins quest to achieve the first double since 1998

Tadej Pogacar hopes to become the first rider to do the Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani achieved the feat in 1998
Tadej Pogacar hopes to become the first rider to do the Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani achieved the feat in 1998 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar wasn't born when Marco Pantani completed the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double in 1998. However, their careers will somehow follow the same road and draw constant comparisons over the next three weeks as the Slovenian attempts to become the first rider since 'Il Pirata' to achieve one of cycling's most difficult feats.

Just seven riders have managed to complete the Giro-Tour double in the same season, the others being Fausto Coppi (in 1949 and 1952), Jacques Anquetil (1964), Eddy Merckx (1970, 1972 and 1974), Bernard Hinault (1982 and 1985), Stephen Roche (1987), Miguel Indurain (1992 and 1993 ) and Pantani in 1998.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.