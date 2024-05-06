Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier claims first sprint stage as Pogačar's late attack fails
Maglia rosa tried to spoil the sprinters' day with attack followed by Geraint Thomas
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 3 Live - The sprinters' first dance166km from Novara to Fossano will be the first showing for the fast men
-
Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier claims first sprint stage as Pogačar's late attack failsMaglia rosa tried to spoil the sprinters' day with attack followed by Geraint Thomas
-
Eddie Dunbar pulls out of the Giro d'Italia after crashing on stage 2Irishman won't start third stage due to a 'sustained injury under his right kneecap and bodily abrasions'
-
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2024Everything you need to know about the professional racing series teams, points, races and standings