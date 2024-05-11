Giro d'Italia stage 8 Live - A summit battle for the maglia rosa

Refresh

The weather for today's stage... 🌌 No auroras in the sky today, but a sunny sky to support the riders, on their way to a colder Prati di Tivo! 🌡️ The weather, presented by @3BMeteo #GirodItalia #3BGiro pic.twitter.com/soDcoeMwWvMay 11, 2024

The jerseys going into today: Pink, GC: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Ciclamino, Points: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

Blue, KoM: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)*

White, Best Young Rider: Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) *Worn by: Lilian Calmejane (Intermarche-Wanty) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one DNS to speak of so far today and that is the European champion of Christophe Laporte (TVL). His and his team's luck have deserted them this season.

Tadej Pogačar (UAD) now has a gap of +2'36" on Dani Martinez (BOH) and +2'46" over Geraint Thomas (IGD). This may be a done deal in the GC already. However, this is the Giro. It is never ever as simple as the Tour of the Vuelta may be. Anything can still happen.

It is time to go climbing again. As we come to the penultimate stage of the opening week of the 2024 Giro d'Italia. Today, the riders will take on six climbs with only three catagorised and a summit finish on the famous Prati di Tivo.