Giro d'Italia stage 8 Live - A summit battle for the maglia rosa
A 15km climb to Prati di Tivo will give Pogacar the chance to attack, or be attacked...
The weather for today's stage...
🌌 No auroras in the sky today, but a sunny sky to support the riders, on their way to a colder Prati di Tivo! 🌡️ The weather, presented by @3BMeteo #GirodItalia #3BGiro pic.twitter.com/soDcoeMwWvMay 11, 2024
The jerseys going into today:
Pink, GC: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Ciclamino, Points: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
Blue, KoM: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)*
White, Best Young Rider: Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla)
*Worn by: Lilian Calmejane (Intermarche-Wanty)
Just one DNS to speak of so far today and that is the European champion of Christophe Laporte (TVL). His and his team's luck have deserted them this season.
Tadej Pogačar (UAD) now has a gap of +2'36" on Dani Martinez (BOH) and +2'46" over Geraint Thomas (IGD). This may be a done deal in the GC already. However, this is the Giro. It is never ever as simple as the Tour of the Vuelta may be. Anything can still happen.
It is time to go climbing again. As we come to the penultimate stage of the opening week of the 2024 Giro d'Italia. Today, the riders will take on six climbs with only three catagorised and a summit finish on the famous Prati di Tivo.
Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 8 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 8 Live - A summit battle for the maglia rosaA 15km climb to Prati di Tivo will give Pogacar the chance to attack, or be attacked...
-
Christophe Laporte pulls out of Giro d'Italia before stage 8 after replacing Van AertVisma-Lease a Bike bad luck continues with Frenchman not taking stage 8 start
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Brendan Johnston, Justine Barrow conquer climbs of NannupMark Chong and Cassia Boglio second again at Western Australian SEVEN event
-
Unbound Gravel 200: Massive climbing and new safety measures added for 2024 eventElite women get 25-minute advantage on Emporia start for northbound route that has 10,750 feet of elevation gain
-
Just in time for summer: 20 great gravel bike deals with up to 40% offWe've rounded up the best deals on gravel bikes for the path less travelled
-
Match point? Tadej Pogačar looks to wrap up Giro d'Italia early on Prati di Tivo - stage 8 previewDetails of stage 8 from Spoleto to Prati di Tivo, 152km
-
Luke Plapp accomplishes mission to take young riders classification lead in Giro d’ItaliaAustralian Time Trial National Champion moves into fifth overall with solid performance in ITT
-
Ben O'Connor with mixed feelings after dropped chain disrupts impressive Giro d'Italia time trialAustralian moves up seven spots on GC to fourth overall
-
‘We’re not the first team to be slapped around by Pogačar’ – Geraint Thomas suffers setback in Giro d’Italia ITTWelshman now 2:46 off maglia rosa after losing ground in tough Perugia test