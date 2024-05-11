Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 8 Live - A summit battle for the maglia rosa

A 15km climb to Prati di Tivo will give Pogacar the chance to attack, or be attacked...

The weather for today's stage...

The jerseys going into today:

Just one DNS to speak of so far today and that is the European champion of Christophe Laporte (TVL). His and his team's luck have deserted them this season.

Tadej Pogačar (UAD) now has a gap of +2'36" on Dani Martinez (BOH) and +2'46" over Geraint Thomas (IGD). This may be a done deal in the GC already. However, this is the Giro. It is never ever as simple as the Tour of the Vuelta may be. Anything can still happen. 

It is time to go climbing again. As we come to the penultimate stage of the opening week of the 2024 Giro d'Italia. Today, the riders will take on six climbs with only three catagorised and a summit finish on the famous Prati di Tivo.

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 8 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

