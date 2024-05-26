Live coverage

Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Live - The final sprint into Rome

last updated

The 2024 Giro d'Italia sees its spectacular ending in 126km Rome city circuit

Antonio Tiberi and his Bahrain Victorious team now on the front as the Italian rider becomes the first native to win white since Fabio Aru in 2015. 

Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates team have had their photos on the front, It is now the turn of Jonathan Milan and his Lidl-Trek team. 

125km to go

The riders have started the neutral zone. 

Very toasty weather on stage 21 in Rome with the temperature up at 27°C, that is around 81°F. 

A nice custom kit for UAE Team Emirates as they show off their leader at sign on, earlier today. 

But, today, it is back to the sprinters with Jonathan Milan (LTK) taking three wins, three seconds and one fifth. Tim Merlier (SOQ) has take two wins. The only other sprinter to come out with a win was Olav Kooij (TVL) who left the race after his stage 9 win. 

The final week was greeted with another Pogačar (UAD) win as the pink jersey stretched his lead and actually looked like he wasn't even trying as he tapped away on the pedals and left the rest behind. 

The breakaway opened week two with a win and it was Valentin Paret-Peintre (DAT) who not only took his first Grand Tour win, but, he also took his first win as a pro. Matching his brother, Aurelien, who took a stage at the Giro in 2023.

The gravel of Tuscany then came for the riders with yet more breakaway success and a first Grand Tour win for Pelayo Sanchez (MOV) who outsprinted former world champion, Julian Alaphilipppe (SOQ). But, the Frenchman wasn't done with the race just yet.

After that, Pogačar (UAD) settled into the race with a few sprint stages taking place. However, both he and Geraint Thomas (IGD) hijacked a late attack by Mikkel Honore (EFE) on stage three and almost surprised the peloton. But, Tim Merlier (SOQ) stole the win in the first bunch sprint of the race. 

Of course, this race didn't quite kick off the way Pogačar (UAD) was hoping as the Slovenian tried to take pink on stage one but was thwarted by the Ecuadorian champion, Jhonatan Narváez (IGD).

Even the UAE Team Emirates team bus has got the pink treatment in Rome.

Going into the final stage, the jerseys look like this:

It is the final stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia. Three weeks of intense racing around Italy coming to a close with a circuit around the capital city of Rome. Tadej Pogačar (UAD) was expected to dominate and he hasn't disappointed. What a performance for the superstar Slovenian. 

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 21 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

