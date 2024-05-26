Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Live - The final sprint into Rome
The 2024 Giro d'Italia sees its spectacular ending in 126km Rome city circuit
Antonio Tiberi and his Bahrain Victorious team now on the front as the Italian rider becomes the first native to win white since Fabio Aru in 2015.
Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates team have had their photos on the front, It is now the turn of Jonathan Milan and his Lidl-Trek team.
Milan becomes the first rider to win back-to-back points jerseys at the Giro since Giacomo Nizzolo in 2015 and 2016.
125km to go
We are 'racing'... In name only. The Haribo is out, the smiles are beaming and the procession has begun. UAE Team Emirates complete the Giro with a full compliment of riders who are decked out in pink.
The riders have started the neutral zone.
Very toasty weather on stage 21 in Rome with the temperature up at 27°C, that is around 81°F.
A nice custom kit for UAE Team Emirates as they show off their leader at sign on, earlier today.
But, today, it is back to the sprinters with Jonathan Milan (LTK) taking three wins, three seconds and one fifth. Tim Merlier (SOQ) has take two wins. The only other sprinter to come out with a win was Olav Kooij (TVL) who left the race after his stage 9 win.
The final week was greeted with another Pogačar (UAD) win as the pink jersey stretched his lead and actually looked like he wasn't even trying as he tapped away on the pedals and left the rest behind.
Breakaway star of this race, Georg Steinhauser (EFE) had his moment, though, a day later with a solo breakaway win where the young German held off Pogačar to win. Merlier (SOQ) took the penultimate sprint stage of the race, silencing the critics of how he performs in latter weeks of Grand Tour. Andrea Vendrame (DAT) won from a break on stage 19 and, of course, Pogačar obliterated the rest on the final proper race day with two times over the Monte Grappa.
The breakaway opened week two with a win and it was Valentin Paret-Peintre (DAT) who not only took his first Grand Tour win, but, he also took his first win as a pro. Matching his brother, Aurelien, who took a stage at the Giro in 2023.
Milan (LTK) added another couple of wins on stage 11 and 13. Alaphilippe (SOQ) also came back and took an emotional solo win after a brilliant duo with Mirko Maestri (VBF). Ganna (IGD) finally took his ITT win and opened his account for the season and Pogačar (UAD) closed out another week with a hammer blow in GC.
The gravel of Tuscany then came for the riders with yet more breakaway success and a first Grand Tour win for Pelayo Sanchez (MOV) who outsprinted former world champion, Julian Alaphilipppe (SOQ). But, the Frenchman wasn't done with the race just yet.
Pogačar (UAD) stole the win for Filippo Ganna (IGD) in the first of two ITTs at the race and Geraint Thomas (IGD) had a bad day. The Slovenian rider in pink then took his third win in the first week and his dominance would continue all the way through the next two.
After that, Pogačar (UAD) settled into the race with a few sprint stages taking place. However, both he and Geraint Thomas (IGD) hijacked a late attack by Mikkel Honore (EFE) on stage three and almost surprised the peloton. But, Tim Merlier (SOQ) stole the win in the first bunch sprint of the race.
Jonathan Milan (LTK) took his first stage win a day later with Benjamin Thomas (COF) holding off the peloton on stage five with his breakaway partners to take a surprise win.
Of course, this race didn't quite kick off the way Pogačar (UAD) was hoping as the Slovenian tried to take pink on stage one but was thwarted by the Ecuadorian champion, Jhonatan Narváez (IGD).
Pogačar, of course, went on to dominate on stage two to Oropa, but it was a humbling moment for him to not even take second on the opening stage with Max Schachmann (BOH) out-sprinting him, too.
Even the UAE Team Emirates team bus has got the pink treatment in Rome.
Going into the final stage, the jerseys look like this:
Pink, Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates
Purple, Jonathan Milan (ITA) Lidl-Trek
Blue, Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates*
White, Antonio Tiberi (ITA) Bahrain Victorious
*Worn by, Giulio Pellizzari (ITA) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane
It is the final stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia. Three weeks of intense racing around Italy coming to a close with a circuit around the capital city of Rome. Tadej Pogačar (UAD) was expected to dominate and he hasn't disappointed. What a performance for the superstar Slovenian.
Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 21 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Live - The final sprint into RomeThe 2024 Giro d'Italia sees its spectacular ending in 126km Rome city circuit
-
Tour of Norway: Alexander Kristoff wins final stage as Axel Laurance secures overall titleWout van Aert takes third place in Stavanger sprint behind second-placed Jordi Meeus
-
UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město: Tom Pidcock takes fourth victory in a row in elite men’s raceBritish rider now unbeaten on the Nove Mesto course as Nino Schurter comes in second
-
UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins women's elite race with long-rage solo attackWorld Champion's one-minute winning margin sets her as a big Olympic favourite
-
Creating history on Monte Grappa - Giro d'Italia stage 20 galleryTadej Pogačar goes solo to take glory once again as the Giro peloton faces its final mountain test before Rome
-
2024 Giro d'Italia stage 21 - previewMay 26, 2024: Rome-Rome, 126km
-
Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the 2024 race142 riders remain in the race after the end of stage 20
-
Ben O’Connor fights illness to secure GC fourth as Decathlon AG2R celebrates successful Giro d’Italia‘We can be happy with our results’ says Australian after going deep on Monte Grappa
-
‘I’m going at my own rhythm' – Daniel Martínez proves Grand Tour point with Giro d’Italia podium finishColombian wanted stage win at Bassano del Grappa but no beating ‘incredible’ Pogačar