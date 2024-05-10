Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 7 Live - Battle against the clock for the maglia rosa

By
last updated

The 37.2km individual time trial from Foligno to Perugia will determine the GC

Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) is second off. The Irish national champion could set the early fastest time today. 

Bip, bip, bip, bip beep! 

165 riders are still in the Giro and click below to see their start times today. 

Already drawing attention from the ground is a brand new time trial helmet being sported by Ineos Grenadiers riders. We can't help wondering about the UCI compliance...

We're set for a dramatic day against the clock - likely to reset the order at the top of the race.
The action will kick off shortly at 13:10 CET with Julius van den Berg off first.

Check out the full start list from stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!

