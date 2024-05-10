Giro d'Italia stage 7 Live - Battle against the clock for the maglia rosa
The 37.2km individual time trial from Foligno to Perugia will determine the GC
Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) is second off. The Irish national champion could set the early fastest time today.
The event offers an opportunity for the time trial specialists, despite the rolling six kilometre climb up to the finish in central Perugia.
Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) taking off at 13:41, Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) set to start at 14:24, and all eyes on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at 14:37.
Bip, bip, bip, bip beep!
Julius van den Berg (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) is and out on the road.
165 riders are still in the Giro and click below to see their start times today.
Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 7 time trial start times
Julius van den Berg (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) is the first off at 1:10pm and he is already on the tart ramp.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the last rider off at 16:24.
Already drawing attention from the ground is a brand new time trial helmet being sported by Ineos Grenadiers riders. We can't help wondering about the UCI compliance...
A post shared by La Bicicleta News (@labicicletanews)
A photo posted by on
We're set for a dramatic day against the clock - likely to reset the order at the top of the race.
The action will kick off shortly at 13:10 CET with Julius van den Berg off first.
Check out the full start list from stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.
Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!
