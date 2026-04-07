Tour de Romandie past winners
Champions from 1947 to 2025
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Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
2024
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
2023
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)
2022
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
2021
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2020
no race
2019
Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
2018
Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
2017
Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2016
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2015
Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
2014
Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2013
Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2012
Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2011
Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2010
Simon Špilak (Slo) Lampre–Farnese Vini
2009
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
2008
Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2007
Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2006
Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon–Lotto
2005
Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak
2004
Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak
2003
Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
2002
Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport
2001
Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000
Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Valli & Valli
1999
Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
1998
Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Festina–Lotus
1997
Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Mapei–GB
1996
Abraham Olano (Esp) Mapei–GB
1995
Toni Rominger (Sui) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994
Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
1993
Pascal Richard (Sui) Ariostea
1992
Andy Hampsten (USA) Motorola
1991
Toni Rominger (Sui) Toshiba
1990
Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
1989
Phil Anderson (Aus) TVM
1988
Gerard Veldscholten (Ned) Weinmann-La Suisse
1987
Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
1986
Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi
1985
Jörg Müller (Sui) Skil-Sem
1984
Stephen Roche (Irl) La Redoute
1983
Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1982
Jostein Wilmann (Nor) Capri Sonne
1981
Tommy Prim (Swe) Bianchi
1980
Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1979
Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1978
Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1977
Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1976
Johan De Muynck (Bel)
1975
Francisco Galdos (Esp) Kas-Kaskol
1974
Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gitane
1973
Wilfried David (Bel)
1972
Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1971
Gianni Motta (Ita)
1970
Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
1969
Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1968
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1967
Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1966
Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
1965
Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1964
Rolf Maurer (Sui)
1963
Willy Bocklant (Bel)
1962
Guido De Rosso (Ita) Molteni
1961
Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1960
Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1959
Kurt Gimmi (Sui)
1958
Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
1957
Jean Forestier (Fra)
1956
Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1955
René Strehler (Sui)
1954
Jean Forestier (Fra)
1953
Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1952
Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
1951
Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1950
Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)
1949
Gino Bartali (Ita)
1948
Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1947
Désiré Keteleer (Bel)
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