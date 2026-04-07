Tour de Romandie past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions from 1947 to 2025

2025 Tour de Romandie GC podium (L to R): runner-up Lenny Martinez of Bahrain Victorious, winner João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates-XRG on third place
Overall race winner João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates-XRG stands on the final podium in the yellow jersey after winning the stage 5 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tour de Romandie past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

2024

Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers

2023

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)

2022

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe

2021

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

2020

no race

2019

Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

2018

Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo

2017

Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team

2016

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

2015

Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha

2014

Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2013

Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2012

Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

2011

Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team

2010

Simon Špilak (Slo) Lampre–Farnese Vini

2009

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas

2008

Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana

2007

Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank

2006

Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon–Lotto

2005

Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak

2004

Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak

2003

Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC

2002

Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport

2001

Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo

2000

Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Valli & Valli

1999

Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank

1998

Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Festina–Lotus

1997

Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Mapei–GB

1996

Abraham Olano (Esp) Mapei–GB

1995

Toni Rominger (Sui) Mapei–GB–Latexco

1994

Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio

1993

Pascal Richard (Sui) Ariostea

1992

Andy Hampsten (USA) Motorola

1991

Toni Rominger (Sui) Toshiba

1990

Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO

1989

Phil Anderson (Aus) TVM

1988

Gerard Veldscholten (Ned) Weinmann-La Suisse

1987

Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond

1986

Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi

1985

Jörg Müller (Sui) Skil-Sem

1984

Stephen Roche (Irl) La Redoute

1983

Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin

1982

Jostein Wilmann (Nor) Capri Sonne

1981

Tommy Prim (Swe) Bianchi

1980

Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane

1979

Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)

1978

Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh

1977

Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)

1976

Johan De Muynck (Bel)

1975

Francisco Galdos (Esp) Kas-Kaskol

1974

Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gitane

1973

Wilfried David (Bel)

1972

Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin

1971

Gianni Motta (Ita)

1970

Gösta Pettersson (Swe)

1969

Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani

1968

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema

1967

Vittorio Adorni (Ita)

1966

Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni

1965

Vittorio Adorni (Ita)

1964

Rolf Maurer (Sui)

1963

Willy Bocklant (Bel)

1962

Guido De Rosso (Ita) Molteni

1961

Louis Rostollan (Fra)

1960

Louis Rostollan (Fra)

1959

Kurt Gimmi (Sui)

1958

Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)

1957

Jean Forestier (Fra)

1956

Pasquale Fornara (Ita)

1955

René Strehler (Sui)

1954

Jean Forestier (Fra)

1953

Hugo Koblet (Sui)

1952

Wout Wagtmans (Ned)

1951

Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)

1950

Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)

1949

Gino Bartali (Ita)

1948

Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)

1947

Désiré Keteleer (Bel)

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