Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 LIVE - World Tour stage race begins with time trial

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The first rider, Georg Zimmermann, will set off in about ten minutes, at 14:20 local time.

Not today, however - the race will begin with an Individual Time Trial.

While there is a small rise for the first few kilometres of the course, the rest is either downhill or flat before a minor uphill to the finish, meaning this is a chance for the more powerful GC contenders to gain an early advantage in the race for overall victory.