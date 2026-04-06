Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 LIVE - World Tour stage race begins with time trial
A 13.9km time trial to open proceedings
Itzulia Basque Country 2026 Preview
Itzulia Basque Country 2026 Route
Itzulia Basque Country 2026 Contenders
Race Situation
Riders set off one by one for the time trial
The first rider, Georg Zimmermann, will set off in about ten minutes, at 14:20 local time.
Not today, however - the race will begin with an Individual Time Trial.
While there is a small rise for the first few kilometres of the course, the rest is either downhill or flat before a minor uphill to the finish, meaning this is a chance for the more powerful GC contenders to gain an early advantage in the race for overall victory.
This race is all about climbers and puncheurs, held in terrain with barely a flat stretch of road and steep hills lying around seemingly every corner.
After the thrills and spills of the Tour of Flanders yesterday, it’s time for something very different before the classics resume with Paris-Roubaix. The World Tour continues, but away from the cobbled bergs of Flanders, and instead inside another of cycling’s heartlands - the Basque Country.
Hello and welcome to stage one of the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.