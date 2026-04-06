Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 LIVE - World Tour stage race begins with time trial

A 13.9km time trial to open proceedings

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Itzulia Basque Country: the final podium (L-Enric Mas, C-João Almeida, R-Max Schachmann)
2025 Itzulia Basque Country: the final podium (L-Enric Mas, C-João Almeida, R-Max Schachmann) (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Stage 1 (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Race Situation

Riders set off one by one for the time trial

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The first rider, Georg Zimmermann, will set off in about ten minutes, at 14:20 local time.

Not today, however - the race will begin with an Individual Time Trial.

This race is all about climbers and puncheurs, held in terrain with barely a flat stretch of road and steep hills lying around seemingly every corner.

After the thrills and spills of the Tour of Flanders yesterday, it’s time for something very different before the classics resume with Paris-Roubaix. The World Tour continues, but away from the cobbled bergs of Flanders, and instead inside another of cycling’s heartlands - the Basque Country.

Hello and welcome to stage one of the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country!

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