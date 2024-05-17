Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan storms to his third victory of race on stage 13

Stanisław Aniołkowski second, Phil Bauhaus third in Cento flat finish

Giro d'Italia 2024: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) wins stage 13 in Cento and signals his third win at this year's Grand Tour, so far(Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) reaffirmed his dominance over the Giro d’Italia sprint field on stage 13 with a third victory at the 2024 race in Cento, strengthening his hold on the maglia ciclamino after a perfect Lidl-Trek lead-out.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

