Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan storms to his third victory of race on stage 13
Stanisław Aniołkowski second, Phil Bauhaus third in Cento flat finish
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) reaffirmed his dominance over the Giro d’Italia sprint field on stage 13 with a third victory at the 2024 race in Cento, strengthening his hold on the maglia ciclamino after a perfect Lidl-Trek lead-out.
Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) started the sprint early as he’s tended to do in recent years, prompting Milan to jump from the wheel of his last man Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek) and chase down the Colombian, before blasting past him for the hat-trick with no one matching his top speed.
Milan was dropped earlier in the stage when Ineos Grenadiers ignited the racing in the crosswinds with 60km to go but worked well with his full squad in a frantic 20km chase to ensure he had the chance to fight for the win.
A great sprint from Poland’s Stanisław Aniołkowski (Cofidis) saw him take second behind the Italian, with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) taking third in Emilia-Romagna.
Despite expending so much effort in the echelons, Jasper Stuyven, Edward Theuns and Consonni also proved that Lidl-Trek had the best sprint outfit as a whole at the 2024 Giro, earning high praise from their powerful sprint leader.
“Let's say that it was a moment when I stopped and then it happened these echelons in the front,” explained Milan of the moment he lost contact.
“The guys, like always, did an amazing job. We really pushed full gas to come back and catch the first group and then we always stayed in the first positions, then they delivered me in the perfect position."
Milan’s track teammate Consonni has been the top final lead-out man, navigating the final few twisting bends into Cento with his sprinter glued to his wheel.
“We started the finish really well. We knew we had to come in the last corner with Simone and he had to start his leadout with 400m to go,” Milan said. “It was impressive how the guys rode today, how everyone did his part, how everyone pulled for this team goal. I’m super happy, super proud of the guys and like always I have to say thanks to them.”
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) maintained his race lead after staying safe in the nervous crosswind sections and staying in the front echelon at all times, before being led home to Cento by his team.
Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second overall and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third did similarly before the GC battle starts again at the weekend with the 31km time trial tomorrow, and brutal mountain stage to Livigno on Sunday.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Milan recovers from crosswinds split to claim third Giro d'Italia victoryA pan flat 179km from Riccione to Cento will give the sprint teams one of their last chances to take a win
-
The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia after stage 13A sprint stage offered glimpses of crosswind drama but the GC remained undisturbed
-
Riejanne Markus solos to victory at Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic WomenBarbara Guarischi second, Marthe Truyen third from the bunch sprint
-
Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan storms to his third victory of race on stage 13Stanisław Aniołkowski second, Phil Bauhaus third in Cento flat finish