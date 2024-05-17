Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan storms to his third victory of race on stage 13

Image 1 of 19 Giro d'Italia 2024: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) wins stage 13 in Cento and signals his third win at this year's Grand Tour, so far (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) wins stage 13 in Cento (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Cyclamen jersey on the shoulders of Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek (Left) takes the sprint win (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) The breakaway of two riders set off with 30km to go - Dries De Pooter (Intermarché - Wanty) and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) (Image credit: Getty Images) Dries De Pooter (Intermarché - Wanty) and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) take off for a breakaway with 30km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The wind is evident on the way to Cento (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ben Swift and Filippo Ganna lead Ineos Grenadiers as the team increased the pace of the peloton with 60km to race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Team Soudal-Quick Step's Julian Alaphilippe rides during the 179km stage 13 (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) At the front of the breakaway is Manuele Tarozzi of VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton does not look to be in a hurry to chase the three-rider breakaway at the mid-point of 179km stage 13 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar rides in the maglia rosa passing a field of poppies for an eyeful of colours (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) The best sprinter's cyclamen jersey was worn by Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek on stage 13 (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Jhonatan Narvaez of Ineos Grenadiers rides on stage 13 from Riccione to Cento (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton during the 179km stage from Riccione to Cento (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Antonio Tiberi of Bahrain Victorious rides in the White best young jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Fans of all ages welcome the peloton to the start in Riccione (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Jonathan Milan in the Purple Points Jersey stands next to Edward Theuns and his son Scott Theuns during stage 13's team introduction for Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Simone Velasco of Astana Qazaqstan Twith his daughter prior to the stage 13 start (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Giulio Maceroni of Italy plays the national anthem on the guitar prior to stage 13 start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) reaffirmed his dominance over the Giro d’Italia sprint field on stage 13 with a third victory at the 2024 race in Cento, strengthening his hold on the maglia ciclamino after a perfect Lidl-Trek lead-out.

Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) started the sprint early as he’s tended to do in recent years, prompting Milan to jump from the wheel of his last man Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek) and chase down the Colombian, before blasting past him for the hat-trick with no one matching his top speed.

Milan was dropped earlier in the stage when Ineos Grenadiers ignited the racing in the crosswinds with 60km to go but worked well with his full squad in a frantic 20km chase to ensure he had the chance to fight for the win.

A great sprint from Poland’s Stanisław Aniołkowski (Cofidis) saw him take second behind the Italian, with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) taking third in Emilia-Romagna.

Despite expending so much effort in the echelons, Jasper Stuyven, Edward Theuns and Consonni also proved that Lidl-Trek had the best sprint outfit as a whole at the 2024 Giro, earning high praise from their powerful sprint leader.

“Let's say that it was a moment when I stopped and then it happened these echelons in the front,” explained Milan of the moment he lost contact.

“The guys, like always, did an amazing job. We really pushed full gas to come back and catch the first group and then we always stayed in the first positions, then they delivered me in the perfect position."

Milan’s track teammate Consonni has been the top final lead-out man, navigating the final few twisting bends into Cento with his sprinter glued to his wheel.

“We started the finish really well. We knew we had to come in the last corner with Simone and he had to start his leadout with 400m to go,” Milan said. “It was impressive how the guys rode today, how everyone did his part, how everyone pulled for this team goal. I’m super happy, super proud of the guys and like always I have to say thanks to them.”

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) maintained his race lead after staying safe in the nervous crosswind sections and staying in the front echelon at all times, before being led home to Cento by his team.

Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second overall and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third did similarly before the GC battle starts again at the weekend with the 31km time trial tomorrow, and brutal mountain stage to Livigno on Sunday.

