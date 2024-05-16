Giro d'Italia stage 12 Live - Big chance for a breakaway on hilly route

Refresh

Nobody else is managing to go clear with these attacks, but the relentless pace is bringing the leading trio back. They now have only 7 seconds.

Now Milan joins the peloton after his mechanical.

They're brought back, while te three leaders hold onto a lead of 22 seconds.

180KM TO GO There are indeed more attacks, with about ten riders setting off in pursuit of the three leaders.

The pace has slackened in the peloton, allowing Plapp to rejoin. Surely this won’t be the end of the attacks though, given what a great chance this is for a breakaway win.

Trentin’s efforts have been enough to see him go clear with Enzo Paleni and Roel van Sintmaartensdijk. The trio have a lead of a few seconds.

The pace is too much for Luke Plapp, who is out the back of the peloton. That would have been big news had he not already fallen out of GC contention.

The race is all stretched out with Matteo Trentin at the front, but no gaps for now.

Whatever problem Milan had at the start hasn't been sufficiently fixed - he's back at the back having another bike change.

That move has been brought back, and now others are trying their luck.

The attacks are already coming thick and fast, with about a dozen riders up the road.

192KM TO GO We're off!

Not that today will be a stage for Milan and the other sprinters - the hilly parcours makes it one for the puncheurs rather than the fastmen.

Yesterday's winner Jonathan Milan had to have something fixed with his bike - better to have problems now than in the finale.

The riders are in the neutralised zone and will be racing soon.