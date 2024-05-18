Giro d'Italia: Filippo Ganna beats Tadej Pogačar to win stage 14 time trial

By
published

Thyman Arensman finishes third in Desenzano del Garda

Jump to:
Image 1 of 19
Team Ineos' Italian rider Filippo Ganna competes in the 14th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, a time trial between Castiglione delle Stiviere and Desenzano del Garda, on May 18, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Filippo Ganna during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was little surprise on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) eased to his seventh career stage win at the race, dominating the time trial with a finishing time 29 seconds clear of anyone else.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

Latest on Cyclingnews