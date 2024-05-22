Giro d'Italia stage 17 Live - Big day in Dolomites with Passo Brocon summit finish

Refresh

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) looks active after being overtaken by Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan) in the KOM classification yesterday. They are fighting for the right to wear the maglia azurra on behalf of Pogačar, who leads that competition by 114 points.

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) is worryingly already out the back of the peloton. He was the last man to cross the finish line yesterday so must be struggling with some illness as Bjerg is one of the top domestiques in Pogačar's squad, both on the flat and uphill.

It is Fiorelli and Marcellusi making the move for the Italian team.

Pace is certainly high but it is tense for now with Bardiani launching the first attacks in a duo. They came so close yesterday with Giulio Pellizzari who was second only to Pogačar on the stage.

159KM TO GO Here we go! Flag dropped and stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia is underway. 4000m of climbing incoming...

Riders are gone from the unofficial start after warming up on the rollers, prepared for the uphill roads. It should be a fast and furious fight to get into the day's break.

Here's the race leader Tadej Pogačar ahead of the start. If he is to win today, it would be three wins in a row at this year's Giro and a total of six. But he seemed to be happy with his haul of four wins, not even putting his team to pace yesterday until the final summit, so expect a possible calmer day from the maglia rosa. If it comes down to the GC group with a different team keeping the break close as Movistar did yesterday, however, evidence from this year's race would suggest no one will be able to match him uphill. Tadej Pogačar ahead of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cima Coppi, the highest point of the Giro d'Italia, has been updated after the removal of both the Stelvio and, eventually, the Umbrail Pass from yesterday's stage, with the first climb of today's stage taking their place. The special award will be given to the first rider to crest the Passo Sella.

Some quite stunning views of the Dolomites in the background of today's start with the Sella Group on full display down in Selva di Val Gardena.

Make sure to catch up on Ineos' tactical dilemma and Thomas' tough day from yesterday: Geraint Thomas grovels in the rain as teammate Arensman creates Giro d’Italia tactical dilemma for Ineos Grenadier

Here's how the GC looks heading into today's stage. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the big loser on the day as he got dropped by Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and left behind by teammate Thymen Arensman on the final climb to Monte Pana. The Welshman will look to make up that 22-second deficit and today provides the perfect opportunity, should he have the legs... GC standings after stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Despite there being a good chance for a strong breakaway to get up the road with UAE Team Emirates seeming happy now to relax, relatively, the race behind Pogačar for the podium should give us a race within a race on stage 17.

We're around 15 minutes from the official start of stage 17 with a neutralised roll out of Selva di Val Gardena to come just before that. Expect explosive racing right from the flag with the road kicking uphill from kilometre 0.

Reminder that race leader Tadej Pogačar is so far ahead of the competition that he has started winning by 'accident'. Catch up with what he had to say after taking a fifth stage win at this year's Giro yesterday: An accidental victory – Tadej Pogačar can't help but collect fifth win at Giro d’Italia

Key points - Giro d'Italia stage 17 150.1km to go - climb - Passo Sella (8.9km at 7.4%)

112.3km to go - intermediate sprint - Predazzo

91.4km to go - climb - Passo Rolle (19.8 km at 4.8%)

58.6km to go - climb - Passo Gobbera (5.7 km at 5.8%)

47km to go - Intergiro sprint - Canal San Bovo

31.8km to go - climb - Passo Brocon - Albergo (15.4km at 5.6%)

11.8km to go - bonus seconds sprint - Pieve Tesino

Finish - climb - Passo Brocon (11.9 at 6.5%)

Here's what is on the menu for the riders today. They'll be heading into some quite stunning terrain in the Dolomites but the five categorised climbs and 4000 metres of elevation gain jammed into a 159-kilometre route won't be welcomed by Grand Tour third-week legs. Profile of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

However, despite the more agreeable climate, the day won't be any easier than the brutal shortened stage we had yesterday.

Riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation ahead of the start in Selva di Val Gardena. Thankfully, there isn't any of the snow, rain or disorganisation that we had yesterday and the weather looks much better.