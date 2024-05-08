Giro d'Italia stage 5 Live - Will Jonathan Milan win again?
A third consecutive day for the sprinters promises drama
We're around 35 minutes from the neutralised roll out of Genoa.
Merlier was fifth yesterday and wasn't the biggest fan of the downhill run and super fast finale into Andora. Read what he had to say after the stage below.
'Happy I'm still alive' - Tim Merlier relieved and critical after fast Giro d'Italia finale
Great reception for former two-time World Champion Julian Alaphilippe as SOudal-QuickStep head on stage. He'll be working for Tim Merlier today as the stage 3 winner looks to double up on stage victories.
Yesterday was Jonathan Milan's day as the powerful Italian sprinter scored his second Giro stage win with a leg-breaking long dash to the line in Andora. Catch up with the stage 4 report if you missed it!
Beautiful sunny weather has greeted the teams for sign-ons and the team presentation in Genoa.
We're back for more sprint action today with 178km of racing from Genoa to Lucca. The riders will be heading south down the Ligurian coast from one of Italy's biggest cities into the Tuscany region.
Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!
2024 Giro d'Italia stage 5 - previewMay 8, 2024: Genova-Lucca, 176km