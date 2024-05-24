Giro d'Italia stage 19 Live - A big chance for the breakaway

Refresh

Alpecin's infernal pace has finally had the effect, pulling the gap down to 17 seconds. Will they have anything left when they finally get close enough or pull them back?

140KM TO GO Alpecin-Deceuninck have missed it and are scrambling now, putting themselves on the front and pacing. It will be tough to make any difference on a strong group of 10 up the road.

A look at the day's break so far being led by Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost) - one of the Giro's most aggressive riders in 2024. Breakaway on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) had a dig but was offered no assistance, prompting him to get on the radio and call for backup.

Racing is flying along for the moment with the attacks coming out of the peloton requiring full gas effort to even eke out just a few seconds. Walscheid and Plapp are trying to make a tandem jump for Jayco AlUla.

Some disagreement up front with Vendrame gesturing that he is unhappy at the work being done to the rest of the break.

The group ahead are 10 strong, correction. But it is far from over even with their advantage now out to 22 seconds.

It will be very tough to bridge across to the leaders as a small climber for now with some very big engines in there: Hoole, Affini, Mullen, Lonardi and Milesi are all very powerful on the flat.

Its a nine-man group up in front for now and they have just more than 11 seconds on the unsettled peloton. Next wave of attacks coming now.

150KM TO GO Soudal Quick-Step are not happy with the configuration and have ignited a new attack. So much action coming out of the peloton in the opening phase.

Italian champion Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) is very willing to show of the red, white and green il Tricolore jersey. He's in a big move with the likes of Valter, Mullen, Hoole and Affini for now.

Visma-Lease a Bike are all over the start of this stage after their team was plagued with illness and reduced to four men remaining at the Giro - Tratnik, Affini, Van Dijke and Valter.

Immediately following the pair comes around 15-20 riders also interested in the move. The flat-ish start will allow a lot of the rouleurs to chance their hand but also to try and bring a climber up to the front with the final all uphill.

Polti-Kometa get things going and straight onto the wheel are Visma-Lease a Bike. Its Bais for the former.

157KM TO GO Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia is underway! Flag dropped and it's time for the attacks to begin.

Here's race leader Pogačar on what is his 17th day in the maglia rosa. He has just three more stages to navigate until victory is confirmed and today should just be for following with a much tougher day incoming tomorrow. Tadej Pogačar on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage start Riders are gone from the start in Mortegliano with great reception from the local crowds, especially for Jonathan Milan. We're slightly behind schedule but only have 1.4km until the flag drops and action kicks off.

Riders are lining up now with unofficial start just minutes away.

Make sure you read Barry Ryan's great preview for today's stage which details the importance of today's finish location, Sappada. Due to its role in the 1987 Giro d'Italia where a controversial stage played out for Carrera and Roberto Visentini which eventually saw the Irishman claim the Giro en route to a Triple Crown. No Sappada ambush likely in Giro d’Italia where Tadej Pogačar has already had final word - Stage 19 preview

This is the closest this year's Giro will get to Slovenia so it is no surprise to see a lot of love for Jan Tratnik at the start and the reception will be similar for superstar Tadej Pogačar. 🇮🇹 #GirodItaliaFrom Slovenia with love. ❤️‍🔥🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/mMNrBHYdPQMay 24, 2024

We've unfortunately had another rider leave the Giro this morning as Nick Schultz has left after fighting illness. His DNS leaves Israel-Premier Tech with just three riders after 18 attritional days of racing in Italy. Unfortunately @nick_schultz5 won’t start today’s stage of the @giroditalia. He’s been fighting sickness for a number of days and, together with the team, has taken this decision in order to help his recovery.Get well soon, Nick! #GirodItalia 🇮🇹 #YallaIPT pic.twitter.com/FYMYqfh6qtMay 24, 2024

The riders are currently in Mortegliano completing sign-ons and the team presentation ahead of the neutralised start at 13:05 local time (CEST).

Here's a look at today's profile with a lumpy route all the way until the line. An almighty fight is expected for the break in what could be the last chance for a group of escapees to make it to the line. Most teams should be interested in getting a man up there, especially those who haven't got anything out of this Giro yet. Giro d'Italia stage 19 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport)

If you missed out on stage 18, catch up with our race report from yesterday: Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier nabs a second win on stage 18 as Milan loses position in mad dash into Padova

After yesterday's sprint stage, we're back into the uphill territory with an 157km stage starting in Mortegliano and heading north to Sappada.