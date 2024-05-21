Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogačar makes it five stage victories on shortened stage 16 after start chaos

By
published

Giulio Pellizzari second, Dani Martínez third in miserable conditions

Jump to:
Image 1 of 22
SANTA CRISTINA VALGARDENA MONTE PANA ITALY MAY 21 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 16 a 1187km stage from Lasa Laas to Santa Cristina Valgardena Monte Pana 1625m Route and stage modified due to adverse weather conditions UCIWT on May 21 2024 in Santa Cristina Valgardena Monte Pana Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Giro d'Italia 2024: Tadej Pogačar makes it five stage wins on stage 16(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar added another Giro d’Italia stage victory to his collection, once again extending his race lead, as he triumphed on the stage 16 summit finish at Santa Cristina Valgardena.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

Latest on Cyclingnews