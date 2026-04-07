'One of my worst TT performances that I can remember' - favourite Juan Ayuso pulls no punches after Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 time trial major setback

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Spaniard argues GC battle very tough but not over because of Itzulia's innate unpredictability

Itzulia Basque Country: Juan Ayuso during stage 1 TT
(Image credit: Getty Images)

24 hours after his stinging defeat in the opening time trial of Itzulia Basque Country, Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) has recognised he faces a major uphill battle in trying to get back on terms with the other favourites.

Ayuso finished a considerable 1:16 down on stage winner Paul Seixas (Decathlon CGA CGM), a significant margin in anyone's book, but also well behind other heavy favourites like Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), 28 seconds down on the flying Frenchman.

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"But not only in Algarve, also when he raced Strade Bianche, he showed he was the last guy to put up a fight against [winner] Tadej [Pogačar]. That says a lot."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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