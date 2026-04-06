Remco Evenepoel opts not to make debut at Paris-Roubaix, despite Tour of Flanders podium

Remco Evenepoel will not be take part in Paris-Roubaix for the first time in his career next Sunday, according to widespread reports in Belgian media, despite taking third in his stunning debut at the Tour of Flanders.

Speculation had been very high that Evenepoel could add the Hell of the North to his programme, as he had toyed with the idea to some length in post-race interviews, and had a last-minute 'change of heart' regarding Flanders - where for months he had said he was not racing before revealing the truth just five days before Belgium's biggest bike race.

However, after the U-turn regarding Flanders, Belgian media clearly made it a priority to ascertain what was really going on in the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe camp, and as soon as Monday lunchtime, both Het Laatste Nieuws and Nieuwsblad had run stories saying Evenepoel would not be present in Compiegne next Sunday.

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For their story, Nieuwsblad cited an unnamed team source as saying, “Remco will not ride Paris-Roubaix. The plan is to keep his focus on the Ardennes Classics, as foreseen. After his impressive debut on Sunday in the Tour, Roubaix is ​​something we can look at in the future, but for now, we are sticking to the current plan.” HLN reported that he would now head to Spain for some pre-Ardennes training.

Assuming his programme does not have more last-minute changes, Evenepoel will therefore return to racing at Amstel Gold Race, where he finished third in 2025 behind Matthias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Pogačar. He will also ride Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which he has already won twice.

The sole one–day race where speculation can legitimately continue concerns mid-week Belgian Classic, La Flèche Wallonne, according to Sporza. Evenepoel may add the only major Classic to end in an uphill finish to his race program, but it has yet to be decided.

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