Subscribe to Cyclingnews for our best Giro d'Italia coverage

The Giro d’Italia kicks off the summer of Grand Tour racing and Cyclingnews will again provide unrivalled coverage of the Corsa Rosa in May, capturing all the racing, rider reaction, bike tech and polemica that only an Italian Grand Tour can inspire.

The Giro d’Italia is considered the world’s toughest race in the world’s most beautiful place and the three weeks of racing offer a daily postcard from the Bel Paese. As always, it will be a cycling, cultural and culinary journey on two wheels.

This year’s Giro d’Italia starts with a time trial on the central Adriatic coast and then heads south to the breathtaking Amalfi coast and Naples before turning north to visit Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont.

The final mountain stages are in the Swiss Alps and on the slopes of the mighty Monte Bondone and the snow-covered Tre Cime di Lavaredo in the Dolomites.

The Monte Lussari mountain time in the northeast will decide the 2023 winner, with the Italian capital Rome hosting the final stage on a circuit that includes the Colosseum and other iconic monuments.

Last year, Cyclingnews was in Italy to witness the Giro d’Italia from the start in Hungary to the final time trial into the Verona Roman arena.

We remember the dramatic opening stage in Budapest when Mathieu van der Poel won and pulled on the first pink jersey, Mark Cavendish’s 16th Giro stage win, Biniam Girmay historic success in Jesi, Simon Yates’ solo victory in the hills around Turin and Jai Hindley cracking Richard Carapaz to seize control of Giro d'Italia on stage 20 to the snow-covered Passo Fedaia. The Australian was then crowned the overall winner in Verona, cancelling his memories of defeat to Tao Geoghegan Hart in 2020.

This year’s Giro d’Italia is expected to be a battle between Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, with veteran Geraint Thomas a dangerous rival. The three time trial stages will create time gaps but the mountain finishes will keep the battle for the maglia rosa finely balanced right to the very end.

The Giro d'Italia shows off the beauty of Italy (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Getty Images)

Stephen Farrand, Barry Ryan and Alasdair Fotheringham will be in Italy for Cyclingnews, capturing the daily news and events of each stage. Our global team of journalists will combine to provide full live updates of every stage, with 24 hour coverage of everything that happens in Italy.

Cyclingnews will also produce regular race analysis features and detailed stage previews, while Philippa York and other expert columnists will provide unique insight and context into the racing and help you understand what it all means.

Our tech journalists will also capture the new bike and equipment used at the Giro d’Italia. We are experts on the #ProTech that the professional teams use and we’ve broken the news on new bikes for 2023, new groupsets and even the tyres which adjust their own pressures during races.

Visit our Giro d’Italia page for more information on this year’s race and please join Cyclingnews for the Grand Tour phase of the 2023 cycling season.

